Magnetic Levels
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Magnetic levels for MT5 is a great addition to your trading strategy if you use support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones.
The price very often gives good entry points to the position exactly at the round levels and near them.
The indicator is fully customizable and easy to use:
-Choose the number of levels to be displayed
-Choose the distance Between The levels
-Choose the color of the levels.
Can be added to your trading system for more confluence. Works very well when combined with my other indicator MultiTF MA.
Personally , i use it for sniper entries.