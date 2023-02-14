Magnetic Levels

Magnetic levels for MT5 is a great addition to your trading strategy if you use support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones.

The price very often gives good entry points to the position exactly at the round levels and near them.


The indicator is fully customizable and easy to use:

-Choose the number of levels to be displayed

-Choose the distance Between The levels

-Choose the color of the levels.


Can be added to your trading system for more confluence. Works very well when combined with my other indicator  MultiTF MA.

Personally , i use it for sniper entries.

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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