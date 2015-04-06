ForexSpotter GOLD 16 EA

Thanks to my experience in the financial markets and my programming skills, I was able to create an expert advisor that performs excellently in the backtests of the GOLD instrument. After hundreds of tests and adjustments, the finished product is here for sale!







Instruments: GOLD, XAUUSD

Timeframe: 4H

Account Type: Ultra Low Standard Account by XM Broker

Recommended account balance: $5,000

Account type: Ultra Low Standard Account by XM Broker with minimal spread and zero swap fees for better results.

Use VPS for 24/7 connection









The Expert Advisor analyzes the latest price action and filters it by several extremely important factors. In case of a match with his set strategy, the expert opens a trade with an initial volume of 0.03 standard lot. In combination with a capital management strategy, the expert advice can open a trade with a larger volume, depending on the already open trades.





The volumes that the expert uses in transactions are not affected by the account balance. It is therefore recommended that it be used with a balance of $5,000, although last year's test (2023) passed with a starting balance of $1,600.

If you want to use the expert advisor with larger volumes, respectively a larger balance, you can look at my other developments for sale or contact me on mias.vcc@gmail.com





In the description you will find an illustration with screenshots from the backtest from 01.01.2023 to 01.01.2024. Tested with $1600 starting account balance and Ultra Low Standard Account by XM Broker.









Feel free to test it and in case it suits your needs, you can purchase it or subscribe quickly and easily.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Please give a feed back in review and comments after Demo test or Purchase!

Thank you! Good luck!













The illustration below represents a backtest from 01/01/2023 to 01/01/2024