Prototype 1

3.71

Prototype 1 is a fully automated system. The 15-year test results, as well as real trading ones has proven to be positive. The EA analyzes the current price status and opens positions. If the situation changes, the orders are opened in the opposite directions or closed. EURUSD M15, USDJPY M15 and USDCAD M15 are commended. The default settings are for EURUSD M15. Recommended deposit is 5000 USD (USCent) for 0.01 lot (50000 USD (USCent) for 0.1 lot). The product can be used for any purpose, such as long-term investment with the minimum risk or rapid deposit growth with high risk. Test results are as realistic as possible since the EA trades using bars.


You can use the product together with Prototype 4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6088. Some orders of two EAs are hedged (opened in different directions).


Operation Principle

A certain profit should be achieved per each session. The EA waits for the signal and opens Buy or Sell. Take profit and stop loss are placed. After that, the two options are available:

  1. If the price moves in the unfavorable direction, more positions are opened and a new take profit is set. Positions are opened up to a certain price deviation limit. After that, they are closed and opened by the indicator the next day.
  2. If the price moves in favorable direction, the orders are closed by take profit. However, if the indicator shows the opposite direction, the EA reverses the position and places a new take profit.

P.S. Even if the EA opens 10 orders in unfavorable conditions (while it opens 3-5 orders on the average), the deposit load still remains low. (For example: With the deposit of $5 000, leverage 1:500, Risk=8, ChangeLots=1.4, the sum of all 10 open positions comprises only 0.7 lots, MarginLevel is 2 800%).


Advantages

  1. Fast test and optimization with an improved EA engine (v. 2.4).
  2. The product works by bars. The lesser timeframes and ticks are not considered. So, you can test by Open prices (increasing the test speed several times).
  3. Resilience, since its code contains the mechanism of backup of files, in which the variables used in the program are stored. In case of a failure, trading will be continued from the same place automatically. 
  4. Automatic adjustment to any account and deposit (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, RUR, and others). The EA determines the lot size, adjusts the settings for the 5-digit server, as well as determines the time difference from GMT.


 Parameters

Option Field Description
Risk=3

Risk value. Values from 0.1 to 100.
ProfitFactor=16 Profit ratio. It is used for the calculation of the profit amount. Recommended values – from 0.1 to 25.
LimitDayPrice=80 Trade restrictions based on the movement of a currency for one day. Recommended values – from 70 to 120.
AutoGMT=true Calculation of difference between GMT and server time using the terminal function.
ManualGMTOffset=3 Setting the difference between the terminal time and GMT (used for testing with any value of AutoGMT and in real trading with AutoGMT = false)
ChangeLots=1.4 Lot change coefficient. Recommended values – from 1.0 to 2.0
StepLots=14 The distance between the orders. Recommended values – from 8 to 20.
MaxOpenOrders=16 The maximum number of opened orders.  You may set 10-20 for control.
Slippage=10 Acceptable slippage
MagicNumber=3251 Unique order number
StopLoss=110 Stop loss level. Set a large value if it is not required. You may set 50-150.
Reviews 9
Evgeny Vlasov
755
Evgeny Vlasov 2015.12.08 14:50 
 

Работает вместе с Prototype 4 на отлично

Veronika Chursina
404
Veronika Chursina 2015.01.28 13:51 
 

Р1 у меня работает вместе с Р4, мне все нравится. Много не сливает, минусы отыгрывает, работает стабильно в плюс даже в условиях тяжелого скачущего рынка. Работает сейчас на парах eurusd и usdcad.

Отдельное спасибо разработчику за быстрые ответы на вопросы и вообще - за информационную поддержку.

Советы: точно придерживаться соотношения риска и депозиту, и не пугаться, если какие-то дни сделки закрываются в минус - это временно.

Alexey Taran
719
Alexey Taran 2014.11.20 17:05 
 

Отличные продукты купил сначала прототип1 потом прототип4 запустил на разных брокеров, работают хорошо, совершают много сделок и поэтому в добавок не маленький ребейк.Торгую неделю начал в четверг и честно говоря в пятницу был разочарован когда они закрыли все минусовые позиции,оказывается у них такая стратегия в понедельник все вернули с лихвой поэтому рекомендую запускать с начала недели чтобы меньше разочаровываться хотя разницы нет.Отдельное спасибо разработчику,молодец на все вопросы отвечал , прежде чем запускать посоветуйтесь с ним.Вот мои сигналы https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/68888 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/68942

More from author
Prototype 4
Sergey Rozhnov
4.11 (9)
Experts
Prototype 4 is an automated trading system, which opens positions in trend direction from correction based on data of built-in indicators. Test results show a stable profits for almost 15 years since 2000 (see. the screenshots), as well as in real trading. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/r0s/seller This Expert Advisor can be used in combination with Prototype 1 . Part of the orders of two Expert Advisors is hedged (opened in different directions).  The Expert Advisor works on any accou
Prototype 2
Sergey Rozhnov
5 (5)
Experts
Prototype 2 is a no-martingale automated system, well testable in a 15-year history period and showing good results in real trading. The default settings are suitable for EURUSD M15, however the EA is well adaptable for any currency pairs and timeframes through its input parameters. The Expert Advisor is suitable both for beginners, because you need only to attach it to a chart, and experienced traders, because in addition to the automatic mode, the EA has options for manual settings of the lot,
RainbowTrend
Sergey Rozhnov
4 (2)
Utilities
A visual indicator of currency trends and strengths, featuring a histogram and table on the main chart, a currency trend chart, and an analysis block on an additional chart window. It analyzes 28 currency pairs made up of 8 major currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, and NZD). Indicator capabilities Determines the direction and strength of the trend of currencies and symbols and builds multi-colored histograms, tables, informing with digital values and graphs based on this Shows the re
Hot Point AUTO
Sergey Rozhnov
4.25 (59)
Experts
The EA consists of 100 virtual Prototype-4 EAs with different settings. The outcome of calculations is the resulting lot. The idea behind the virtual strategies is that in case any of the virtual strategies is "wiped", the entire deposit is not, it is only decreased by 1/100, i.e. 1% (when using Risk=5000, VirtualBalance=5000). It is possible to set the lot size to start opening positions, the step and the maximum number of opened lots and positions using the settings of the EA. The Expert Advis
Generator Pro
Sergey Rozhnov
5 (5)
Experts
Generator Pro       allows you to create strategies consisting of several virtual strategies (from one to hundreds of thousands) based on averaging. Each virtual strategy has its own type of strategy (Trend, AntiTrend), virtual deposit, virtual positions, lot. The EA controls the operation of all virtual strategies, sums up all operations and makes corresponding operations on the trading account. Advisor operation modes Without_file       - mode without using a file with strategies. All virtual
Green Point AUTO
Sergey Rozhnov
2.5 (4)
Experts
The EA consists of multiple virtual Prototype-1 robots (up to 100 strategies depending on the currency pair). Each strategy has different settings. Once the lot sizes for all strategies are calculated, the EA obtains the resulting trading lot. The operation principle is trading within a corridor. When leaving the corridor, the EA closes the positions and saves them for opening in the future. The best condition for trading is a flat, the worst condition is a long trend without rollbacks. Recommen
Combination
Sergey Rozhnov
5 (2)
Experts
The EA contains a combination of several trend and anti-trend virtual strategies with averaging with different parameters. The EA is easy to use. It is enough to choose a suitable strategy for the trading pair, set the Risk parameter and you can start trading. Open the M15 chart with the pair being traded and move the EA to it. Lots will be calculated automatically based on the balance, Deposit currency and Risk parameter. Recommendations: Trading EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDJPY;
Ultra Point Auto
Sergey Rozhnov
3 (4)
Experts
The decision to open buy or sell orders is determined by an intelligent system that analyzes the latest bars and calculates the correlation with the bars in the past. The system has been trained on all available history for many popular pairs that you can choose from in settings. It has 100 sets of the most profitable options using averaging that work as separate strategies, forming average lots in two directions that will be opened. Each virtual strategy is protected by a virtual Deposit ( Vi
Neuro Future
Sergey Rozhnov
Indicators
Neural Network Indicator with Built-In Learning. This is a real autonomous artificial intelligence system  powered by a multi-level customizable perceptron and advanced training settings to predict future price changes. You can train the indicator yourself on any finansial symbol, everything you need is collected in this tool and conveniently implemented with automatic mode and presets. Major update v2.0 - 2.5 has been released. Advanced input features: Added support for indicators. Now you can
Rainbow Trend MT5
Sergey Rozhnov
Indicators
A visual indicator of currency trends and strengths, featuring a histogram and table on the main chart, a currency trend chart, and an analysis block on an additional chart window. It analyzes 28 currency pairs made up of 8 major currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, and NZD). Indicator capabilities Determines the direction and strength of the trend of currencies and symbols and builds multi-colored histograms, tables, informing with digital values and graphs based on this Shows the rel
kampustrader
39
kampustrader 2025.08.24 23:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Rozhnov
11835
Reply from developer Sergey Rozhnov 2025.08.24 23:59
Hello. Thank you. For 5000 you can set EA by default on M15 EURUSD for example. Try in strategy tester for other pairs and periods. EURUSD M15 is good for this EA.
error error
475
error error 2017.03.26 09:43 
 

Прибыль небольшая, убытки равны депозиту.

Советник хорош только в тестере, оптимизирован ТОЛЬКО под историю.

Регулярно сливающиеся сигналы автора тому подтверждение.

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2016.08.16 15:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joel Simmons
4082
Joel Simmons 2016.05.05 22:28 
 

I set this EA on 4 different broker Demo account and forgot about it. Upon checking, 3 of my accounts are up 50% for the 4 months or so that I’ve been using it. The only problem however, is that one of demo account was completely blown. I reviewed the setting, and it was the same as the other brokers. So with that, I advise to forward test in demo first. Compared to other failing EA’s that I used from MQL, this deserves 4 stars as the strategy does work and is stable...depending on broker

Evgeny Vlasov
755
Evgeny Vlasov 2015.12.08 14:50 
 

Работает вместе с Prototype 4 на отлично

Veronika Chursina
404
Veronika Chursina 2015.01.28 13:51 
 

Р1 у меня работает вместе с Р4, мне все нравится. Много не сливает, минусы отыгрывает, работает стабильно в плюс даже в условиях тяжелого скачущего рынка. Работает сейчас на парах eurusd и usdcad.

Отдельное спасибо разработчику за быстрые ответы на вопросы и вообще - за информационную поддержку.

Советы: точно придерживаться соотношения риска и депозиту, и не пугаться, если какие-то дни сделки закрываются в минус - это временно.

richardw66
56
richardw66 2014.11.28 12:32 
 

So far so good. I first run on a Thursday and very quickly had losses of -5%. Lesson learnt be patient and start EA on Monday open. By end of following week I had recovered all 5% loss and was up 2%. I will continue to update.

**update**

Grid martingale, constantly opens positions against a strong trend. lost 20% of account in a week. 1 star

Alexey Taran
719
Alexey Taran 2014.11.20 17:05 
 

Отличные продукты купил сначала прототип1 потом прототип4 запустил на разных брокеров, работают хорошо, совершают много сделок и поэтому в добавок не маленький ребейк.Торгую неделю начал в четверг и честно говоря в пятницу был разочарован когда они закрыли все минусовые позиции,оказывается у них такая стратегия в понедельник все вернули с лихвой поэтому рекомендую запускать с начала недели чтобы меньше разочаровываться хотя разницы нет.Отдельное спасибо разработчику,молодец на все вопросы отвечал , прежде чем запускать посоветуйтесь с ним.Вот мои сигналы https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/68888 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/68942

[Deleted] 2014.11.08 20:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

