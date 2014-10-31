Prototype 1 is a fully automated system. The 15-year test results, as well as real trading ones has proven to be positive. The EA analyzes the current price status and opens positions. If the situation changes, the orders are opened in the opposite directions or closed. EURUSD M15, USDJPY M15 and USDCAD M15 are commended. The default settings are for EURUSD M15. Recommended deposit is 5000 USD (USCent) for 0.01 lot (50000 USD (USCent) for 0.1 lot). The product can be used for any purpose, such as long-term investment with the minimum risk or rapid deposit growth with high risk. Test results are as realistic as possible since the EA trades using bars.

You can use the product together with Prototype 4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6088 . Some orders of two EAs are hedged (opened in different directions).





Operation Principle

A certain profit should be achieved per each session. The EA waits for the signal and opens Buy or Sell. Take profit and stop loss are placed. After that, the two options are available:

If the price moves in the unfavorable direction, more positions are opened and a new take profit is set. Positions are opened up to a certain price deviation limit. After that, they are closed and opened by the indicator the next day. If the price moves in favorable direction, the orders are closed by take profit. However, if the indicator shows the opposite direction, the EA reverses the position and places a new take profit.

P.S. Even if the EA opens 10 orders in unfavorable conditions (while it opens 3-5 orders on the average), the deposit load still remains low. (For example: With the deposit of $5 000, leverage 1:500, Risk=8, ChangeLots=1.4, the sum of all 10 open positions comprises only 0.7 lots , MarginLevel is 2 800%).





Advantages

Fast test and optimization with an improved EA engine (v. 2.4). The product works by bars. The lesser timeframes and ticks are not considered. So, you can test by Open prices (increasing the test speed several times). Resilience, since its code contains the mechanism of backup of files, in which the variables used in the program are stored. In case of a failure, trading will be continued from the same place automatically. Automatic adjustment to any account and deposit (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, RUR, and others). The EA determines the lot size, adjusts the settings for the 5-digit server, as well as determines the time difference from GMT.





Parameters