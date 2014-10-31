Prototype 1
- Sergey Rozhnov
Updated: 25 November 2021
Prototype 1 is a fully automated system. The 15-year test results, as well as real trading ones has proven to be positive. The EA analyzes the current price status and opens positions. If the situation changes, the orders are opened in the opposite directions or closed. EURUSD M15, USDJPY M15 and USDCAD M15 are commended. The default settings are for EURUSD M15. Recommended deposit is 5000 USD (USCent) for 0.01 lot (50000 USD (USCent) for 0.1 lot). The product can be used for any purpose, such as long-term investment with the minimum risk or rapid deposit growth with high risk. Test results are as realistic as possible since the EA trades using bars.
Operation Principle
A certain profit should be achieved per each session. The EA waits for the signal and opens Buy or Sell. Take profit and stop loss are placed. After that, the two options are available:
- If the price moves in the unfavorable direction, more positions are opened and a new take profit is set. Positions are opened up to a certain price deviation limit. After that, they are closed and opened by the indicator the next day.
- If the price moves in favorable direction, the orders are closed by take profit. However, if the indicator shows the opposite direction, the EA reverses the position and places a new take profit.
P.S. Even if the EA opens 10 orders in unfavorable conditions (while it opens 3-5 orders on the average), the deposit load still remains low. (For example: With the deposit of $5 000, leverage 1:500, Risk=8, ChangeLots=1.4, the sum of all 10 open positions comprises only 0.7 lots, MarginLevel is 2 800%).
Advantages
- Fast test and optimization with an improved EA engine (v. 2.4).
- The product works by bars. The lesser timeframes and ticks are not considered. So, you can test by Open prices (increasing the test speed several times).
- Resilience, since its code contains the mechanism of backup of files, in which the variables used in the program are stored. In case of a failure, trading will be continued from the same place automatically.
- Automatic adjustment to any account and deposit (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, RUR, and others). The EA determines the lot size, adjusts the settings for the 5-digit server, as well as determines the time difference from GMT.
Parameters
|Option Field
|Description
|Risk=3
|
Risk value. Values from 0.1 to 100.
|ProfitFactor=16
|Profit ratio. It is used for the calculation of the profit amount. Recommended values – from 0.1 to 25.
|LimitDayPrice=80
|Trade restrictions based on the movement of a currency for one day. Recommended values – from 70 to 120.
|AutoGMT=true
|Calculation of difference between GMT and server time using the terminal function.
|ManualGMTOffset=3
|Setting the difference between the terminal time and GMT (used for testing with any value of AutoGMT and in real trading with AutoGMT = false)
|ChangeLots=1.4
|Lot change coefficient. Recommended values – from 1.0 to 2.0
|StepLots=14
|The distance between the orders. Recommended values – from 8 to 20.
|MaxOpenOrders=16
|The maximum number of opened orders. You may set 10-20 for control.
|Slippage=10
|Acceptable slippage
|MagicNumber=3251
|Unique order number
|StopLoss=110
|Stop loss level. Set a large value if it is not required. You may set 50-150.
Работает вместе с Prototype 4 на отлично