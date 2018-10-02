Combination

5

The EA contains a combination of several trend and anti-trend virtual strategies with averaging with different parameters.

The EA is easy to use. It is enough to choose a suitable strategy for the trading pair, set the Risk parameter and you can start trading. Open the M15 chart with the pair being traded and move the EA to it. Lots will be calculated automatically based on the balance, Deposit currency and Risk parameter.

Recommendations:

  1. Trading EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDJPY;
  2. Period M15;
  3. The spread is less than 2.0;
  4. ECN account type;
  5. Leverage is 1: 200-1: 500. But with reduced risk, you can work with smaller leverage.
  6. Deposit for default settings (Risk 5000) = 5000 USD.

          Advices:

          1. In multi-currency trading, due to the probability of simultaneous drawdown, I recommend to select the Risk according to the following formula: Risk= (number of pairs+1)/2*5000. For example, with 5 pairs, the recommended risk is 15000.
          2. The EA is by default enabled all of the existing security system. Therefore, it can sometimes fix a loss. If this does not suit you, then try to weaken the security system, increase the VirtualStrategyBalance and VirtualStrategyMaxLots, in this case, the adviser will be less likely to fix the loss, but they can be more and the drawdown may increase.

          Control buttons:

          • Hide Info - hide information.
          • Restart - close everything and start again.
          • Stop - make a stop, the internal algorithm stops.
          • Close&Rem - close and remember losses for further work.
          • SlowClose - is a slow closing. New virtual strategies are beginning work.
          • Trade Not Allowed - trading is not allowed. The calculations continue, but the positions are not sent to the server.
          • Close Only - trade in the mode only closing positions without opening new ones.
          • F - background.

          All calculations given above are theoretical, based on the tests.

          Positive results in the past do not guarantee positive results in the future.

          Parameters:

          • Select Strategy - choice of strategy;
          • Risk-risk Parameter;
          • AutoFixBalance - Automatic setting FixedBalance. If the current balance is higher than FixedBalance, FixedBalance is equal to the current balance;
          • FixedBalance - if it is 0, the EA works with the entire Deposit balance, if it is not 0, it will work with the specified value. This value can be less or more than the current balance;
          • VirtualMaxLots (MaxTotalLots) – this is a limit on the maximum number of all lots from all virtual strategies. Real maximum number of all lots = Deposit / Risk * VirtualMaxLots*k, where k is equal to the ratio of the second pair to the Deposit currency. I.e. k=1 for EURUSD and USD Deposit;
          • VirtualStrategyBalance - balance of each virtual strategy;
          • VirtualStrategyMaxLots - maximum value of all lots of each virtual strategy. Virtual lots start at 0.01;
          • Auto GMT - enable automatic calculation of GMT and server time difference;
          • ManualGMTOffset - set your own terminal time difference minus GMT;
          • SummerTime - is the season of time. Use only when testing. Need to EA translated GMTOffset for one hour;
          • Slippage - slippage;
          • SpreadLimit - set the spread limit in points;
          • Commission - compensation of Commission from transactions;
          • Magic Number - unique number;
          • FIFO - use FIFO;
          • Partial Closure - partial closure;
          • Limit Orders of Symbol – limit positions, 0 - no limit;
          • Auto Restart - auto restart of virtual strategies;
          • Forced Restart (work if Auto Restart = true) - forced restart, works when AutoRestart=true;
          • Auto Restart From Days  (work if Auto Restart = true) - number of days to restart;
          • Close And Remember Before the Weekend - close, and to memorize the positions before the weekend.
          • Global Recovery 2019 - enable / disable global recovery;
          • Global Variable Name - the name of the global variable;
          • Global Recovery BalanceLimitPercent  - virtual balance loss limit;
          • Global Recovery Inc - increment to virtual balance;


          Reviews 2
          Peng Liu
          422
          Peng Liu 2021.01.14 04:49 
           

          This is the only ea that I have ever bought that has been making money. I used it for a long time to verify it. The author's method is unique and really worth recommending

          Xu Wu Peng
          1635
          Xu Wu Peng 2019.09.06 14:27 
           

          This EA is great, it has a profit every day, thanks to the great work of the author.

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          Peng Liu
          422
          Peng Liu 2021.01.14 04:49 
           

          This is the only ea that I have ever bought that has been making money. I used it for a long time to verify it. The author's method is unique and really worth recommending

          Xu Wu Peng
          1635
          Xu Wu Peng 2019.09.06 14:27 
           

          This EA is great, it has a profit every day, thanks to the great work of the author.

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