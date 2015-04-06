Pro EurUsd Trader

Thanks for visiting our page.

About The Robot.

We are gonna make it short and sweet.

we have live results to prove our robots performance.

you can check the screenshots or the video to see the live results

to get more live results or to ask any questions regarding our product contact us via telegram

https:/ /t.me/rlc_fx

We recommend that you contact us before setting up your account so we can guide you to have the best result possible

but the recommendations are..

A broker with Reasonable Spread

cent account with at least 300 dolor

leverage more than1:1000

swap free account 

with 0.01 lot allowed

For Broker Recommendations Contact us with the telegram account above


For Settings

First we have three modes : 1-Safe Mode

   2-Normal Mode

   3-Agressive Mode

and you can choose the mode you want based on how much risk you want on your account.

if you run the robot on cent account(Which we recommend you do) set the Cent Account on setting to true.

Starting Lot: is only for safe mode.. on other modes robot automatically sets your Lot Amount.

in here you can see the live results of the robot  

myfxbook.com/portfolio/eurusd-trader-ea/9450135


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Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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