Pro EurUsd Trader
- Experts
-
Peyman JamaliWork in forex market since 2015
- Version: 5.5
- Activations: 5
Thanks for visiting our page.
About The Robot.
We are gonna make it short and sweet.
we have live results to prove our robots performance.
you can check the screenshots or the video to see the live results
to get more live results or to ask any questions regarding our product contact us via telegram
https:/ /t.me/rlc_fx
We recommend that you contact us before setting up your account so we can guide you to have the best result possible
but the recommendations are..
A broker with Reasonable Spread
cent account with at least 300 dolor
leverage more than1:1000
swap free account
with 0.01 lot allowed
For Broker Recommendations Contact us with the telegram account above
For Settings
First we have three modes : 1-Safe Mode
2-Normal Mode
3-Agressive Mode
and you can choose the mode you want based on how much risk you want on your account.
if you run the robot on cent account(Which we recommend you do) set the Cent Account on setting to true.
Starting Lot: is only for safe mode.. on other modes robot automatically sets your Lot Amount.
in here you can see the live results of the robotmyfxbook.com/portfolio/eurusd-trader-ea/9450135