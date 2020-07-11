Trendster is a trend following trading system built specifically for GBPUSD currency pair. It checks the overall strength of a trend before jumping in on a trade. The EA has been tested from past years and also this year with a good success rate.

This EA doesn't open trades until the trend is actually confirmed to be strong therefore, it is best for investors seeking a long term return on their investment. It most likely opens approximately 4 to 7 trades monthly with relatively low draw-down and works well even on a $100 account, provided all recommended settings are used.





IMPORTANT

Time Frame: M30

Best Symbol: GBPUSD

VPS Recommended

ECN Account type recommended

Not more than 50 pips take profit but 30 to 40 pips preferably (300 = 30 pips)

Best if default stop loss is used

PARAMETERS

Lot size: Determine the needed lot size per trade

Take profit

Stop loss

Magic number

MUST KNOW

Default lot size is 0.02 (recommended on $100 account)

0.03 to 0.1 lot size will work on $100 account if the take profit is at 25 to 30 pips

Best if 30 pips take profit is used on H4 Timeframe and 40 pips take profit on M30 Timeframe

REMEMBER

You should only invest the amount you are willing and capable to lose. Make sure you perform a backtest yourself before using the EA on your real account