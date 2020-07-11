Trendster

Trendster is a trend following trading system built specifically for GBPUSD currency pair. It checks the overall strength of a trend before jumping in on a trade. The EA has been tested from past years and also this year with a good success rate.

This EA doesn't open trades until the trend is actually confirmed to be strong therefore, it is best for investors seeking a long term return on their investment. It most likely opens approximately 4 to 7 trades monthly with relatively low draw-down and works well even on a $100 account, provided all recommended settings are used.


IMPORTANT

  • Time Frame: M30
  • Best Symbol: GBPUSD
  • VPS Recommended
  • ECN Account type recommended
  • Not more than 50 pips take profit but 30 to 40 pips preferably (300 = 30 pips)
  • Best if default stop loss is used

PARAMETERS

  • Lot size: Determine the needed lot size per trade
  • Take profit
  • Stop loss
  • Magic number

MUST KNOW

  • Default lot size is 0.02 (recommended on $100 account)
  • 0.03 to 0.1 lot size will work on $100 account if the take profit is at 25 to 30 pips
  • Best if 30 pips take profit is used on H4 Timeframe and 40 pips take profit on M30 Timeframe

REMEMBER

You should only invest the amount you are willing and capable to lose. Make sure you perform a backtest yourself before using the EA on your real account

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    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (6)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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