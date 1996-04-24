Harmonic Wave MT5
- Indicators
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Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
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This indicator is a classic butterfly indicator (harmonic trading). By default, it can identify 20 patterns and give prompts. You can also add custom shape parameters for custom prompts , prompting appropriate stop loss and profit levels.
The built-in algorithm of this indicator is unique and is a unique band algorithm.
Index characteristics
Gartley pattern, also known as Gartley "222", was originally proposed by HMGartley, the pioneer of American pattern technical analysis in 1935. It discovered the golden section relationship between 4 separate price segments, and the purpose is to guide everyone on how to market in disorderly intervals. In the transaction.
At present, many forms have been developed in its foundation, and this indicator categorizes them and integrates the algorithm of the band.
Fundamental contents
- Contains 20 price patterns
- History and current state judgment
- Stop loss and profit level
- Email/Sound/Alert
basic settings
- Set the calculation period.
- Set indicator band algorithm 1. Sensitive 2. Stable
- Set the harmonic index calculation mode selection 1. Default algorithm 2. Custom algorithm 3. Both algorithms are required
- Custom shape name, and XA-B MIN XA-B MAX AB-C MIN AB-C MAX BC-D MIN BC-D MAX XA-D MIN XA-D MAX with a total of 8 parameters, plus the shape name, a total of 9 groups Parameter, please separate with',' in the setting. If you don't fill in the format, it will not be calculated and will not pass.
- Color settings
Alarm settings
- New form generates alarm
- Alarm pop-up window
- Alarm email sending
- Send push alert
Color setting
- You can set the rising and falling colors of the pattern
- Can calculate the proportion of text and other colors
Any questions, communicate with each other