Market Maker Reversal Scanner MT5

Product:





1. Product Title

Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel

2. Short Description

Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel.

3. Full Description

Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time.

Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire universe of Forex pairs, Indices, and Commodities — or your own Market Watch list — and surfaces only the symbols that are printing a genuine reversal setup right at a real high or low extreme. Instead of flipping through 30+ charts every morning, you open one panel and see every qualifying signal ranked by strength.

The scanner is built around a clean, repeatable price-action framework used by mean-reversion traders who fade exhaustion moves at market extremes rather than chase breakouts. It looks for the same handful of setups every time — no repainting indicators, no curve-fitted magic numbers — and grades every signal with a transparent, rules-based star score so you can instantly tell a marginal setup from a high-conviction one.

Why traders like it:

See the whole market at once. One panel, dozens (or hundreds) of instruments — no more clicking through your entire symbol list by hand.

One panel, dozens (or hundreds) of instruments — no more clicking through your entire symbol list by hand. Only real extremes count. Every signal is checked against monthly and weekly high/low/close extremes before it's allowed to score, so you're not fading random noise in the middle of a range.

Every signal is checked against monthly and weekly high/low/close extremes before it's allowed to score, so you're not fading random noise in the middle of a range. A score you can trust. Each setup gets an Extreme + Signal + Timing + Template score, converted into an easy 1–5 star rating, so you can filter for only your highest-conviction trades.

Each setup gets an Extreme + Signal + Timing + Template score, converted into an easy 1–5 star rating, so you can filter for only your highest-conviction trades. Never miss a fresh print. The panel rescans the instant any symbol in your universe closes a new daily bar — not on a fixed timer that can leave you looking at stale signals.

The panel rescans the instant any symbol in your universe closes a new daily bar — not on a fixed timer that can leave you looking at stale signals. Built-in data-integrity check. If your terminal's price history for a symbol is out of date, the scanner flags it as stale instead of quietly showing you an outdated signal.

If your terminal's price history for a symbol is out of date, the scanner flags it as stale instead of quietly showing you an outdated signal. Weekend-ready. A dedicated weekend mode lets you build Monday's watchlist from Friday's completed close, instead of waiting for the new week to start.

A dedicated weekend mode lets you build Monday's watchlist from Friday's completed close, instead of waiting for the new week to start. Make it yours. 14 built-in color themes, adjustable font size, and a movable panel so it fits your chart layout.

14 built-in color themes, adjustable font size, and a movable panel so it fits your chart layout. Filter and sort your way. One-click filters for Inside Day, Day-0 (Outside Day), In-Play, Chain, Backside, and signal age, plus configurable auto-sort.

One-click filters for Inside Day, Day-0 (Outside Day), In-Play, Chain, Backside, and signal age, plus configurable auto-sort. Alerts that match your workflow. Independent sound and pop-up/push alerts, with a different alert sound assignable per star tier so a 5-star setup doesn't get lost in the noise of 1-star signals.

Independent sound and pop-up/push alerts, with a different alert sound assignable per star tier so a 5-star setup doesn't get lost in the noise of 1-star signals. One click to the chart. Click any row in the panel to instantly open that symbol's chart.

Click any row in the panel to instantly open that symbol's chart. Export and review. Send the current signal list straight to CSV for your own trade journal or backtest log.

Signal types detected:

FRD / FGD — Failed Red Day / Failed Green Day reversals

3HC / 3LC — three consecutive higher closes / lower closes into an extreme

Inside Day

Outside Day (Day-0)

CIB / Weekly CIB — Close-in-Breakout exhaustion at an extreme

Who it's for: discretionary and semi-discretionary traders who trade reversals and mean-reversion setups across multiple instruments and don't want to manually scroll through charts to find them.

Note: this is a scanning and alerting tool, not an auto-trading Expert Advisor — it does not place trades. As with any trading tool, past patterns are not a guarantee of future results; always confirm signals with your own analysis and risk management.

4. Input Parameters

=== DISPLAY ===

Parameter Default Description InputTheme Terminal Choose the panel's color scheme from 14 built-in themes (Terminal, Vault, Forge, Silk, Abyss, Copper, Arctic, Obsidian, Mono, Sunset, Emerald, Royal, Crimson, Jade). InputFontSize 9 Font size used across the panel. InputPanelX 0 Horizontal offset (pixels) of the panel from the chart edge. InputPanelY 0 Vertical offset (pixels) of the panel from the chart edge.

=== SCAN UNIVERSE ===

Parameter Default Description InputScanMarketWatch false If enabled, scans every symbol currently in your Market Watch window instead of the built-in Forex/Index/Commodity lists. InputShowForex true Include Forex pairs in the scan universe. InputShowIndices true Include Index instruments in the scan universe. InputShowCommodities true Include Commodities in the scan universe. InputExtraPairs "" Add extra custom symbols to the scan, comma-separated (e.g. US30,XAUUSD ). InputRefreshSeconds 10 How often, in seconds, the scanner checks for a newly closed daily bar. InputShowMultipleSignalsPerSymbol false Allow more than one active signal to be shown per symbol at the same time.

=== SIGNAL DETECTION ===

Parameter Default Description InputCheckMonthlyExtremes true Include monthly high/low/close extremes when qualifying and scoring signals. InputCheckWeeklyExtremes true Include weekly high/low/close extremes when qualifying and scoring signals.

=== CIB WATCHLIST LOGIC ===

Parameter Default Description InputCIBExtremeOnlyTradeable true Only treat a Close-in-Breakout (CIB) as a tradeable signal when it also lands on a genuine high/low extreme. InputShowInPlayTriggers true Highlight signals that are currently "in play" on the panel.

=== WEEKLY TEMPLATE ===

Parameter Default Description InputUseTemplateDayBonus true Add the weekly-template day bonus into the signal scoring formula.

=== SORT ===

Parameter Default Description InputEnableAutoSort true Automatically keep the signal list sorted as new signals appear. InputSortMode 2 Default sort mode/column used for the signal table.

=== ALERTS ===

Parameter Default Description InputEnableAlerts true Master switch for pop-up/push alerts. InputEnableSoundAlerts true Master switch for sound alerts. InputSound_5Stars alert2.wav Sound file played for 5-star signals. InputSound_4Stars alert2.wav Sound file played for 4-star signals. InputSound_3Stars alert.wav Sound file played for 3-star signals. InputSound_2Stars alert.wav Sound file played for 2-star signals. InputSound_1Star stops.wav Sound file played for 1-star signals.

=== DEBUG ===

Parameter Default Description InputEnableDebugLog false Enables verbose debug logging — for troubleshooting only, leave off for normal use.



