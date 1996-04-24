Market Maker Reversal Scanner MT5

Product: Market Maker Reversal Scanner v3.2 (MT5)


1. Product Title 

Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel

2. Short Description  

Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel.

3. Full Description 

Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time.

Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire universe of Forex pairs, Indices, and Commodities — or your own Market Watch list — and surfaces only the symbols that are printing a genuine reversal setup right at a real high or low extreme. Instead of flipping through 30+ charts every morning, you open one panel and see every qualifying signal ranked by strength.

The scanner is built around a clean, repeatable price-action framework used by mean-reversion traders who fade exhaustion moves at market extremes rather than chase breakouts. It looks for the same handful of setups every time — no repainting indicators, no curve-fitted magic numbers — and grades every signal with a transparent, rules-based star score so you can instantly tell a marginal setup from a high-conviction one.

Why traders like it:

  • See the whole market at once. One panel, dozens (or hundreds) of instruments — no more clicking through your entire symbol list by hand.
  • Only real extremes count. Every signal is checked against monthly and weekly high/low/close extremes before it's allowed to score, so you're not fading random noise in the middle of a range.
  • A score you can trust. Each setup gets an Extreme + Signal + Timing + Template score, converted into an easy 1–5 star rating, so you can filter for only your highest-conviction trades.
  • Never miss a fresh print. The panel rescans the instant any symbol in your universe closes a new daily bar — not on a fixed timer that can leave you looking at stale signals.
  • Built-in data-integrity check. If your terminal's price history for a symbol is out of date, the scanner flags it as stale instead of quietly showing you an outdated signal.
  • Weekend-ready. A dedicated weekend mode lets you build Monday's watchlist from Friday's completed close, instead of waiting for the new week to start.
  • Make it yours. 14 built-in color themes, adjustable font size, and a movable panel so it fits your chart layout.
  • Filter and sort your way. One-click filters for Inside Day, Day-0 (Outside Day), In-Play, Chain, Backside, and signal age, plus configurable auto-sort.
  • Alerts that match your workflow. Independent sound and pop-up/push alerts, with a different alert sound assignable per star tier so a 5-star setup doesn't get lost in the noise of 1-star signals.
  • One click to the chart. Click any row in the panel to instantly open that symbol's chart.
  • Export and review. Send the current signal list straight to CSV for your own trade journal or backtest log.

Signal types detected:

  • FRD / FGD — Failed Red Day / Failed Green Day reversals
  • 3HC / 3LC — three consecutive higher closes / lower closes into an extreme
  • Inside Day
  • Outside Day (Day-0)
  • CIB / Weekly CIB — Close-in-Breakout exhaustion at an extreme

Who it's for: discretionary and semi-discretionary traders who trade reversals and mean-reversion setups across multiple instruments and don't want to manually scroll through charts to find them.

Note: this is a scanning and alerting tool, not an auto-trading Expert Advisor — it does not place trades. As with any trading tool, past patterns are not a guarantee of future results; always confirm signals with your own analysis and risk management.

4. Input Parameters 

=== DISPLAY ===

Parameter Default Description
InputTheme Terminal Choose the panel's color scheme from 14 built-in themes (Terminal, Vault, Forge, Silk, Abyss, Copper, Arctic, Obsidian, Mono, Sunset, Emerald, Royal, Crimson, Jade).
InputFontSize 9 Font size used across the panel.
InputPanelX 0 Horizontal offset (pixels) of the panel from the chart edge.
InputPanelY 0 Vertical offset (pixels) of the panel from the chart edge.

=== SCAN UNIVERSE ===

Parameter Default Description
InputScanMarketWatch false If enabled, scans every symbol currently in your Market Watch window instead of the built-in Forex/Index/Commodity lists.
InputShowForex true Include Forex pairs in the scan universe.
InputShowIndices true Include Index instruments in the scan universe.
InputShowCommodities true Include Commodities in the scan universe.
InputExtraPairs "" Add extra custom symbols to the scan, comma-separated (e.g. US30,XAUUSD ).
InputRefreshSeconds 10 How often, in seconds, the scanner checks for a newly closed daily bar.
InputShowMultipleSignalsPerSymbol false Allow more than one active signal to be shown per symbol at the same time.

=== SIGNAL DETECTION ===

Parameter Default Description
InputCheckMonthlyExtremes true Include monthly high/low/close extremes when qualifying and scoring signals.
InputCheckWeeklyExtremes true Include weekly high/low/close extremes when qualifying and scoring signals.

=== CIB WATCHLIST LOGIC ===

Parameter Default Description
InputCIBExtremeOnlyTradeable true Only treat a Close-in-Breakout (CIB) as a tradeable signal when it also lands on a genuine high/low extreme.
InputShowInPlayTriggers true Highlight signals that are currently "in play" on the panel.

=== WEEKLY TEMPLATE ===

Parameter Default Description
InputUseTemplateDayBonus true Add the weekly-template day bonus into the signal scoring formula.

=== SORT ===

Parameter Default Description
InputEnableAutoSort true Automatically keep the signal list sorted as new signals appear.
InputSortMode 2 Default sort mode/column used for the signal table.

=== ALERTS ===

Parameter Default Description
InputEnableAlerts true Master switch for pop-up/push alerts.
InputEnableSoundAlerts true Master switch for sound alerts.
InputSound_5Stars alert2.wav Sound file played for 5-star signals.
InputSound_4Stars alert2.wav Sound file played for 4-star signals.
InputSound_3Stars alert.wav Sound file played for 3-star signals.
InputSound_2Stars alert.wav Sound file played for 2-star signals.
InputSound_1Star stops.wav Sound file played for 1-star signals.

=== DEBUG ===

Parameter Default Description
InputEnableDebugLog false Enables verbose debug logging — for troubleshooting only, leave off for normal use.


Send me a message if you need assistance with setting things up, I also have a discord server, link will be provided after purchase to join the community. 


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5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
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Market Maker Signal Days MT5
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