Gold Horizon Scalper

This EA runs a combination of Arbitrage and Martingale Ratio Hedging strategy, it scalp through space and leaving behind rebalance orders to keep costs close to current price.



The Gold Horizon EA is best for XAUUSD, it works well for pairs with high volatility.

I use the strategy in live trading account and it is giving me favorable return every season.

I am running this strategy under: https://one.exness-track.com/a/da94m0j8kb

You are welcome to send me any inquiry at: pipsstalker1507@gmail.com