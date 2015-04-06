Golden Wonder is a moderate profit algorithm with 100% profitable trades in 6 months historical backtesting. It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days.

Golden Wonder is combination of Fixed Lots, RSI and Grid algorithm.

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Trades

The Group of Trade has a Fixed Lots with grid algorithm open by Fixed Pip that you can change, a fixed Take Profit about 100 pips or 5 dollars set from the beginning. Feel free to test and experiment with other value.

Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The algorithm has been designed to work on the XAUUSD pair. Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs.

You must use 5 minutes timeframe chart.



Input Parameters

- initial_lot: You can adjust lot based on your current balance. (Example 0.01 lot for 1000 USD)

- Nearby: Sets the Grid value in pips. (Example Nearby_PIP 10 Pips is 10 Pips interval from the last order) . It is recommended to keep the default value.

- TP_Pip: Sets the Take Profit value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.

- TP_money: Sets the Take Profit value by the amount of profit.

- Martingale: Martingale Number

-Max_lot: Max lot per 1 order

Backtest

During the development, the algorithm was tested and optimised with default settings for the period between 12.01.2020 and 27.05.2021 on history data in MT4.

For Backtesting in MT4: In MT4 the timeframe should be set to M5. Also, make sure that you have all data available in for the currency pair in the history center.



