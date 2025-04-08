Circinus MT5

Circinus 2021 is a versatile algorithm which can use wide range of deposit. Suitable for  EURUSD pair.

  • Backtesting showed more than  220% profits in 12 months for  initial deposit 100 USD and  initial Lot 0.01(TP_money =10)
  • Backtesting showed more than  130% profits in 12 months for  initial deposit 1,000 USD and initial Lot 0.1 (TP_money =10)
  • Backtesting showed more than  130% profits in 12 months for   initial deposit 10,000 USD and initial Lot 1.0 (TP_money =100)

Circinus 2021 is combination of RSI, CCI and Multiple level of orders algorithm.

No Martingale or hedging in this algorithm.

Recommended Brokerwww.icmarkets.com


Trades

The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 10 dollars set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values to get the best performance from the algorithm. 

Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The algorithm has been designed to work on the EURUSD pair. Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs.

You must use 1-Hour timeframe chart.

Input Parameters

-        Initial Lot: You can adjust initial lot based on your current balance. (Example 0.1 lot for 1000 USD / 0.01 lot for 100 USD)

-        TP_PIP: Sets the Take Profit value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.

-        TP_money: Sets the Take Profit value by the amount of profit.

Backtest

During the development, the algorithm was tested and optimized with default settings for the period between 21.03.2020 and 21.03.2021 on history data in MT5. 

For Backtesting in MT5: In MT5 the timeframe should be set to H1. Also, make sure that you have all data available in for the currency pair in the history center.



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