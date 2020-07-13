Zero based Spread Oscillator

The ultimate tool that every spread trader has been waiting for. This powerful MetaTrader indicator allows you to input any pair of instruments of your choice, offering you unprecedented flexibility in your trading strategies. Neither of the two instruments needs to be the symbol on which the indicator is placed, giving you total control over your analysis.

What makes the Zero Based Spread Oscillator unique?

  • Real Zero-Centered Oscillation: Unlike many other indicators available online, our oscillator truly fluctuates around zero. This allows you to use it in the most classic way for spread trading and to identify divergences or follow emerging trends more effectively.

  • EA Accessible Indicators: The indicator buffers are fully accessible, allowing you to easily integrate them with your Expert Advisors and automate your trading strategies.

  • Selectable Calculation Algorithm: Customize the calculation algorithm directly from the options to adapt it to your trading preferences.

  • Advanced Customization: Adjust the period and the deviation of the bands according to your specific needs and market conditions.

  • Visual Signals on the Chart: Take advantage of the signal arrows on the chart to refine your strategy and confirm trading signals.

Why choose the Zero Based Spread Oscillator?

Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this indicator provides you with the necessary tools to analyze the markets more effectively and make informed trading decisions. Its versatility and customization make it an indispensable addition to your trading arsenal.

Don't miss the opportunity to enhance your trading performance. Try the Zero Based Spread Oscillator today and discover the difference it can make in your operations.

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Monitor the Relative Strength of Currencies with Precision and Simplicity This indicator allows you to analyze the real-time relative strength of individual currencies within the entire monetary basket, giving you a strategic advantage in identifying trading opportunities. Key Benefits: Instant analysis of currency strength : Viewing currency strength is simple and immediate, enabling you to quickly identify key differences and seize opportunities. Three display modes : Customize your experienc
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Indicators
Simply the " Wilder Exponential Moving Average " An exponential moving average with a somewhat different formula. It is one of the most common and widely used moving averages on various trading platforms. It can be used on all symbols, from forex to indices, it has a single parameter with a default value of 10 It can also be used within expert advisor, I hope it will be useful.
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Indicators
For metatrader 4 - MT4 version There are 2 oscillator plots - fast & slow. Fast plot shows the price location with in the medium term channel, while slow plot shows the location of short term midline of cycle channel with respect to medium term channel. Usage of this is similar to %b oscillator. The slow plot can be considered as the signal line. This makes use of the default 10/30 values of Hurst Cycle Channel, but may need tuning for your instrument. This indicator can also be used to spot
Yahoo Live Data Downloader
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5 (1)
Utilities
Get automatic access to Yahoo Finance data and create custom symbols on MetaTrader 5. Unlike indicators or Expert Advisors, this service does not need to run on a chart. It works in the background, constantly updating historical data for markets not available on your broker. Main Features: Exclusive market data : Access key instruments like VIX, DOLLARINDEX, T-Bond, SP500, NASDAQ100, and a wide range of ETFs such as Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI), SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), iShares MSCI Emerging Mar
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