The ultimate tool that every spread trader has been waiting for. This powerful MetaTrader indicator allows you to input any pair of instruments of your choice, offering you unprecedented flexibility in your trading strategies. Neither of the two instruments needs to be the symbol on which the indicator is placed, giving you total control over your analysis.

What makes the Zero Based Spread Oscillator unique?

Real Zero-Centered Oscillation : Unlike many other indicators available online, our oscillator truly fluctuates around zero. This allows you to use it in the most classic way for spread trading and to identify divergences or follow emerging trends more effectively.

EA Accessible Indicators : The indicator buffers are fully accessible, allowing you to easily integrate them with your Expert Advisors and automate your trading strategies.

Selectable Calculation Algorithm : Customize the calculation algorithm directly from the options to adapt it to your trading preferences.

Advanced Customization : Adjust the period and the deviation of the bands according to your specific needs and market conditions.

Visual Signals on the Chart: Take advantage of the signal arrows on the chart to refine your strategy and confirm trading signals.

Why choose the Zero Based Spread Oscillator?

Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this indicator provides you with the necessary tools to analyze the markets more effectively and make informed trading decisions. Its versatility and customization make it an indispensable addition to your trading arsenal.

Don't miss the opportunity to enhance your trading performance. Try the Zero Based Spread Oscillator today and discover the difference it can make in your operations.