SP500 Mean Reversal EA MT5

It's no secret. One of the best edges in trading is the mean-reversion strategy on US indices. Don't believe me? Do just a little research.

Hence, having an EA that does this is very much a must-have in any portfolio. 

I made this for myself, but I am also offering it to anyone who needs it as well at a fair price. 

The process of making it was using RSI and using a point for buying and closing. 

I then used machine learning to test 100,000s of variables to get to this configuration.

How does it exit? It will exit after 11 days or if the mean reversion is hit. 

This strategy is not for everyone and has the risk of hitting significant drawdowns due to a large drop in the S&P 500.

How to use it?

Attach to the S&P 500 Daily chart. Set your risk level or lot size. Leave it alone. 

Use this in a diversified portfolio and you will see nice returns over the long run.

Anyone who buys this will get 2 other paid for EAs for free! Therefore helping you get a diversified portfolio. 

Every 2 EAs sold, price will rise by 15$

