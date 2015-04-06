Dip histogram

Big changes in prices (dips) can be opportunity for entering trend reversal trades. Dip histogram shows these big price movements. User can define minimal movement in %, as well as timeframe which will be used for calculation of price movement.

Dip histogram input settings:

  • Dip period - timeframe which will be used for price change calculation
  • Price to compare - price type to compare
  • Indication method - percent (alert when price movent is > min. dip in %) / Dip MA (alert when price movement is > dip moving average)
  • Min. dip in % - minimal value of price movement for alert
  • Dip histogram MA period - period of Dip histogram moving average
  • Bars limit - bars limit for drawing indicator objects
  • Use alerts - turn on/off popup alert
  • Use push notifications - turn on/off push notifications
  • Use email notifications - turn on/off email notifications
  • Show dip MA - turn on/off histogram moving
  • Show info text - turn on/off info text
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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MA bounce
Tomas Kremen
Indicators
Indicator user manual:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/741402 A   moving average   is a widely used technical indicator and it often acts as dynamic support or resistance.   MA bounce   is useful tool based on this technical indicator. It can be used as   proximity sensor , so you will get alert when price is near selected moving average. It can be used as   bounce indicator  as well, and you will get   non-repainting   BUY/SELL arrows, when there is high probability of a price bounce from
MA bounce LITE arrows
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5 (1)
Indicators
MA bounce LITE arrows is simplified version of main indicator MA bounce . It's for people who don't need to use all features of main indicator. Lite version shows only arrows on chart when there is high probability of price bounce from selected MA. MA bounce LITE arrows input settings: Current MA period  - period of moving average on current TF Current     MA type   - moving average calculation method  on current TF Current     MA applied price   - applied price of moving average  on current TF
MA bounce LITE htf line
Tomas Kremen
Indicators
MA bounce LITE arrows is simplified version of main indicator   MA bounce . It's for people who don't need to use all features of main indicator. Lite version shows only HTF line in short/long term opertion method. MA bounce LITE htf line input settings: TD line source for calculation - choose if oscillators or price levels will be used as source for calculation TD line method (for oscillators source)  - choose between long term and short term calculation Filter period (for oscillators source)
TK Trend Surfer
Tomas Kremen
Indicators
Trend surfer is indicator based on volume calculation in combination with algorithm that recognize trend changes . For aditional filtering, user can choose from 3 different oscillators, or can use their combination. Basic idea of indicator is to give signal when current volume is above value defined as Volume MA period*Volume MA multiplier, and trend change algorithm detects start of new trend wave. When all conditions are met and new trend wave is detected, indicator plot arrow on chart. Arrows
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