MA bounce LITE htf line
- Indicators
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Tomas KremenHello everyone, my name is Tomas, and I'm from little country in central Europe - Slovakia.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 8 February 2021
- Activations: 5
MA bounce LITE arrows is simplified version of main indicator MA bounce. It's for people who don't need to use all features of main indicator. Lite version shows only HTF line in short/long term opertion method.
MA bounce LITE htf line input settings:
- TD line source for calculation - choose if oscillators or price levels will be used as source for calculation
- TD line method (for oscillators source) - choose between long term and short term calculation
- Filter period (for oscillators source) - set period for oscillators
- Timeframe for long term method (for oscillators source) - TF for long term calculation of TD line
- TD line averaging period (for price source) - averaging period of TD line
- TD line precision (0.1 - 1) (for price source) - precision of TD line calculation
- Bars limit - bars limit for drawing indicator objects
- Use alerts - turn on/off popup alert
- Use push notifications - turn on/off push notifications
- Use email notifications - turn on/off email notifications