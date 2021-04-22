NAM Organizer New

Just imagine having 10 or more indicator windows on your Metatrader 4 chart and being able to show or hide them with a single click ...

This useful tool allows you to organize all indicator sub windows automatically, keeping the chart as clean as possible. Now you can view only the indicators that you really need, when you need... with just a few clicks! If you are done with the indicators, hide them all quickly with just one click, don't waste any more time, use it now!





Summary

With Organizer you will be able to add as many indicators as you want, then with a single click show or hide these windows, make use of them only when you need it. Show 1 or 2 or whatever you want permanently and show the rest whenever you want, or work with a totally clean chart for price action and take a look at the indicators to see divergences or oversold / overbought zones. You will be able to choose the size of each sub window, also you can use a single size for all of them, it's up to you... how would you use it?