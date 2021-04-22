NAM Organizer New

5

Just imagine having 10 or more indicator windows on your Metatrader 4 chart and being able to show or hide them with a single click ...

This useful tool allows you to organize all indicator sub windows automatically, keeping the chart as clean as possible. Now you can view only the indicators that you really need, when you need... with just a few clicks! If you are done with the indicators, hide them all quickly with just one click, don't waste any more time, use it now!


Summary

With Organizer you will be able to add as many indicators as you want, then with a single click show or hide these windows, make use of them only when you need it. Show 1 or 2 or whatever you want permanently and show the rest whenever you want, or work with a totally clean chart for price action and take a look at the indicators to see divergences or oversold / overbought zones. You will be able to choose the size of each sub window, also you can use a single size for all of them, it's up to you... how would you use it?
Reviews 1
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2022.01.11 18:44 
 

Cuando lo usas, es imposible estar sin el... una maravilla.

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NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
NAM Chart Info New
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
4 (1)
Utilities
This wonderful tool will allow you to manage the risk of each operation in an easy and fast way. Its innovative interface allows you to calculate the number of lots and the risk-benefit ratio in seconds, keep your operations within the risk range you want and avoid bad times in your trade. Once you have open operations, the panel displays a section with the details of each operation and a summary of all specifying highly relevant data. Do not complicate yourself by opening a lot of windows, our
NAM Trade Concierge
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
Utilities
Manage your risk and trades with the greatest precision, its trading capabilitys are not only limited to any type of asset in real time, but it can also be used in the Strategy Tester to Backtest any strategy along with the indicators of your interest! practice your strategies now without running any kind of risk, then print the results reports to carry out a performance log of them! Our trading assistant has an interactive control panel that will allow you to manage the risk of your trades, se
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lauro1956
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lauro1956 2022.01.11 18:44 
 

Cuando lo usas, es imposible estar sin el... una maravilla.

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