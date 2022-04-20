NAM Trade Concierge

Manage your risk and trades with the greatest precision, its trading capabilitys are not only limited to any type of asset in real time, but it can also be used in the Strategy Tester to Backtest any strategy along with the indicators of your interest! practice your strategies now without running any kind of risk, then print the results reports to carry out a performance log of them!

Our trading assistant has an interactive control panel that will allow you to manage the risk of your trades, select profit versus loss ratios, place any type of then, you can close them on demand or all with a single click. You also have the option of placing them all in Break Even taking into account all the expenses that each operation may have.

Its graphic tools will allow you to intuitively visualize where your entry point, your Stop Loss and your Take Profit will be. You will know at all times how much you are risking and how much you could earn, adjusting the risk and ratio you want with just a few clicks. Already at the time of trading you will have security controls where you can see what type of trade you are placing, giving you the opportunity to cancel the trade before placing it if necessary.


Principal functions

✅ Backtesting capabilities in the MT4 Strategy Tester
✅ Operations management on any asset and in real time
✅ Risk calculation
✅ Management of profit vs. loss ratios

Risk Options

✅ Operation risk management, increasing or decreasing with just one click.

✅ Ratio management of the operation drawn with the operation lines

Commercial management

✅ Buy: Long entry operation at market price, immediate execution.
✅ Buy Limit: Long entry operation programmed in the broker, its opening is below the current price.
✅ Buy Stop: Long entry operation programmed in the broker, its opening is above the current price.
✅ Sell: Short entry operation at market price, immediate execution.
✅ Sell Limit: Short entry operation programmed in the broker, its opening is above the current price.
✅ Sell Stop: Short entry operation programmed in the broker, its opening is below the current price.
✅ Close Purchases: Close all purchases of the same pair.
✅ Close Sales: Close all sales of the same pair.
✅ Close All: Close all orders of the same pair.
✅ Break Even: Move the stop loss to the break even point on all qualifying orders.
✅ Draw/Clear: Draw or delete the trade lines, which contain the details of the trade you are planning to open. Type of operation, risk, number of lots, risk, profit, losses, among others.

Trade Information

Interactive section that appears only when there are open or scheduled operations.

✅ Modify: Allows you to modify the open or programmed operations individually depending on how the operation lines are placed.
✅ Close: Allows you to close the selected open or scheduled operations.

Symbol Information

✅ Symbol: Name of the chart symbol.
✅ Spread: Difference between the Ask and the Bid in Pips of the chart.
✅ Swap Long: Swap commission for long operations.
✅ Swap Short: Swap commission for short operations.
✅ Lot Min: Minimum number of lots that can be used in one order of the symbol.
✅ Lot Max: Maximum number of lots that can be used in one order of the symbol.
✅ Stop Level: Minimum distance between the opening price and the TP/SL.
✅ Floating Symbol: Unrealized profit or loss of the symbol.

Account Performance

✅ Gross profit: Gross profit or loss of the account.

✅ Expenses: Operating expenses (commissions and swap) of the account.
✅ Net Profit: Net profit or loss of the account (Gross Profit-Expenses).
✅ Profit Factor: Profit factor over account losses.
✅ Total Trades: Total trades executed in the account.
✅ Win Trades: Winning trades of the account.
✅ Loss Trades: Losing account operations.

Account Info

✅ Balance: Total account balance.
✅ Equity: Account equity.
✅ Free Margin: Free margin of the account.
✅ Floating Account: Total floating of the account.


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Auto Trade Driver
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Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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Vu Trung Kien
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Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
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