Colored SAR with Alert

SAR Colored Indicator with Alarm – Enhance Your Trading Strategy

Are you tired of constantly monitoring charts for trend reversals? Introducing the SAR Colored Indicator with Alarm – a powerful, user-friendly tool designed to transform the classic Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) into a dynamic, visually intuitive, and alert-driven system. Perfect for traders of all levels, this indicator is now available in the MQL Market and ready to elevate your trading experience.

What is the SAR Colored Indicator with Alarm?

The SAR Colored Indicator builds upon the foundational Parabolic SAR algorithm, which is widely used to identify potential trend reversals in price movements. Our enhanced version adds color-coded visualization and customizable audio/visual alarms, making it easier than ever to spot high-probability entry and exit points in real time.

Key Features

1. Color-Coded SAR Dots for Instant Trend Recognition

Green Dots : Indicate an uptrend (buy potential). The SAR dots appear below the price candles.

Red Dots : Signal a downtrend (sell potential). The SAR dots appear above the price candles.

Smooth Transitions : Colors switch automatically when the trend reverses, giving you crystal-clear visual cues.

2. Customizable Alarm System

Never miss a critical trend reversal:

Audio Alerts : Choose from multiple built-in sounds or upload your own .wav file.

Visual Pop-Ups : A notification window appears on your screen when the SAR flips direction.

3. Fully Adjustable SAR Parameters

Tailor the indicator to fit any trading style:

Step (Acceleration Factor) : Adjust from 0.01 to 0.2 (default is 0.02).

Maximum Step : Set between 0.1 and 0.5 (default is 0.2).

Ideal for scalping, day trading, or swing trading strategies.

4. Non-Repainting & Lightweight

5. User-Friendly Interface

How It Works – A Quick Example

Imagine you’re watching EUR/USD on the 15-minute chart:

1. The price has been rising, and the SAR dots are green (below candles).

2. Suddenly, the price reverses, and the SAR flips above the candles.

3. Instantly:

o The dots turn red.

o A pop-up alert appears: “SAR Reversal Detected on EUR/USD (M15) – Downtrend Started!”

o Your chosen sound plays.

4. You receive the same alert on your phone via push notification.

This gives you precious seconds to prepare for a potential sell entry or to exit a long position.

Installation & Setup Guide (Simple as 1-2-3)

1. Download the indicator from the MQL Market.

2. Attach it to your chart:

o Right-click on the chart → Indicators → Custom → Select SAR Colored Indicator with Alarm.

3. Configure Settings (optional):

o Adjust step, max step, colors, alarm types via the Inputs tab.

o Example input snippet (for reference only – actual code is optimized):

Who Should Use This Indicator?

✅ Beginners: Learn trend identification with clear visual cues.

✅ Day Traders: Capture quick reversals on short timeframes.

✅ Swing Traders: Spot larger trend changes on hourly/daily charts.

✅ Algorithmic Traders: Use it as a filter in your expert advisors (EAs).

✅ Risk-Managers: Get alerts to adjust stop-losses or take-profit levels instantly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Does this repaint?

A: Absolutely not. The SAR values are final once a bar closes. This makes it safe for live trading decisions.

Q: Can I use it on multiple charts?

A: Yes! Attach it to as many charts as you like. Each instance runs independently.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. This indicator is a tool to assist decision-making and does not guarantee profits. Always test strategies in a demo account first. Backtest results may vary depending on market conditions.

Indicator version: 1.0 (December 2025). Compatible with MetaTrader 5