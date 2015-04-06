Gold Dragon EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
A multi-currency Expert Advisor with its own indicator.The main principle of operation is averaging using martingale, the EA has a built-in function for opening deals with a spread limit. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 100 on a cent account, or $ 10,000 on a classic one. Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or alpari.forex/ru for a cent account. Recommended pairs : EURUSD , AUDUSD , EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD on a 1-minute chart(M1), spread up to 20.
Parameters :
Parameters :
- minStep - minimum distance.
- Lot- the initial lot.
- K_Lot- multiplication factor.