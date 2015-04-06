Gold Dragon EA

A multi-currency Expert Advisor with its own indicator.The main principle of operation is averaging using martingale, the EA has a built-in function for opening deals with a spread limit. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 100 on a cent account, or $ 10,000 on a classic one. Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or alpari.forex/ru for a cent account. Recommended pairs : EURUSD , AUDUSD , EURGBP, EURCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD on a 1-minute chart(M1), spread up to 20.

Parameters :

  •  minStep - minimum distance.
  •  Lot- the initial lot.
  •  K_Lot- multiplication factor.
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Platinum Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The EA opens two opposite orders, one of which is always closed with a profit , then the next pair of orders is placed. If the price goes in one direction, the adviser starts to increase profits, and losing trades increase the next lot, thereby closing all trades at the minimum profit. The Expert Advisor is well suited for overclocking a deposit on a cent account. Can be used on any pair. Options: Max Spread - Spread limit for opening the first orders. Lot - initial lot. MaxLot - Maximum lot. P
Thunder Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The Expert Advisor is able to trade in two modes, one transaction is always open, the parameter: Logic = SWING: If a buy order is closed with a minus on Stoploss, a sell order is opened after it. Logic = ONEWAY (By trend): If a buy order is closed with a minus on Stoploss, a buy order is opened after it. The Increase StopLoss parameter allows the next order to open with an increased Stoploss (Stoploss was 100 points on the next order, you can add 50 points to it and Stoploss will be 150 point
Crystal Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The EA opens Buy and Sell orders when the price moves in one direction, orders with a positive profit are buried at TakeprofitSELL or TakeprofitBUY, orders with a negative profit are opened with a double lot. iDistance - the initial minimum distance for opening and closing an order. iSlippge - slippage. IncreaseBUY - extension of the Stoploss Buy order. IncreaseSell - extension of the Stoploss of the SELL order. TakeprofitSELL - close all Sell orders by Takeprofit. TakeprofitBUY - close all BUY
Blood Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The EA tries to find a successful entry point, if it fails, it looks for the next entry point with the lot multiplied by Martin. TakeprofitSELL - closing of all open sell orders by takeprofit. TakeprofitBUY - closing of all open buy orders by takeprofit. iDistance - the minimum distance between open orders. iSlippge - slippage. iMagic is the magic number of the adviser. Recommended pair of AUDCAD. Any broker with an ECN account. The recommended deposit is from $ 300 on a dollar account.
Zona X
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on GBPUSD,XAUUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the H1 timeframe. Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the stra
Evil Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 50 on a cent account or at least $ 5000 on a classic account .Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari for a cent account.The Expert Advisor should be installed only on a1- hour timeframe ( H1 ). Parameters:   Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unprofitable).   LotStart - the initial lot.  Minimum distance between orde
Black Rock EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on EURCHF, GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strateg
Great Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 300 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strate
Lava Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $ 50 on a cent account or at least $ 5000 on a classic account .Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari for a cent account.The Expert Advisor should be installed only on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). Advisor Trades aggressively, suitable for overclocking the deposit. Parameters:   Distance - the minimum distance between orders (if the first order is unpr
Lime
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The multi-currency Expert Advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $100 on a classic account .Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or roboforex.com . I recommend setting the advisor to a 15 minute timeframe (M15). Optimize the advisor yourself over the last few months on the currency pair you will bet on. Parameters: Overlot - lot multiplication coefficient. Slippage - slippage. Lots - initial lot. Lots_Percent - percentage . Br
Way to Stars EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
Multi-currency advisor suitable for trading GBPUSD, EURGBP pairs. To trade safely, your account must have at least $500 in a classic account . Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or a broker with a minimum spread. The advisor must be installed only on the  5 minute timeframe (M5) . When purchasing an advisor, write to me, I will give you the .Set files for trading. Settings: Lots - Initial lot; Maximum spread - Maximum spread for opening on the first lot; Step - New step
Lava Dragon EA MT5
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The multi-currency advisor is suitable for most pairs. For safe trading, the account must have at least $50 on a cent account or at least $5000 on a classic account . Recommended broker for a classic account www.icmarkets.com or Alpari or for a cent account. The advisor must be set only to the 15 minute time frame (M15 ) . The advisor trades aggressively, suitable for accelerating a deposit. Options: Magic - Magic number. Slippage - slippage. Martin - multiplication factor. Maximum_spread_for
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