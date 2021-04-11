MA crossing bot

5

Special offer! $50 instead of $90

This MT4 version is no longer maintained due to the ongoing transition from MT4 to MT5 trading accounts. For the latest features, improvements, and ongoing updates, please use the MT5 version of this Expert Advisor. Get the MT5 version here!

Automate your moving averages strategy!

The "MA crossing bot" is the ultimate trading assistant for those who rely on the powerful and time-tested strategy of moving average crossovers. This versatile trading robot is designed to alert you or open positions automatically whenever two moving averages cross, helping you capture key market trends with precision. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to automated systems, the MA crossing bot offers a seamless way to fully automate your strategy, allowing you to focus on other tasks or trading opportunities.

But this EA goes far beyond a simple crossover alert system. It includes several advanced filters, such as the option to add a third moving average, utilize the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to filter out bad trades, and even integrate pivot points for greater accuracy. This ensures that you don’t just trade any crossover—you trade only the highest probability setups.

What truly sets the MA crossing bot apart is its comprehensive order management system. You can fully customize your trading days, choose between fixed lot sizes or percentage-based risk management, and even set up safeguards to stop trading if a certain profit or loss threshold is reached. This flexibility allows you to align the EA with your specific risk tolerance and trading goals, providing a highly personalized trading experience.

The EA also includes advanced risk management features such as Break Even, Trailing Stop, and even the option to open additional orders when in profit, making sure you maximize your gains while protecting your capital. With the MA crossing bot, you're not just automating a basic strategy—you're empowering it with a complete suite of professional trading tools.

If your trading strategy revolves around moving average crossovers, this robot is an invaluable tool. It automates every aspect of your system, freeing you from constantly monitoring the markets and allowing you to take advantage of trading opportunities around the clock with minimal effort.

Whether you’re looking for full automation or just an alert system to keep you informed, the MA crossing bot is built to enhance your trading efficiency and success.

  • The default settings are for the EURUSD pair, but you can change the settings to suit your strategy.
  • For backtests, use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode for the 'Symbols' parameter.
  • The chart can be opened in any timeframe, the timeframes entered in the settings will be used for calculations regardless of the chart timeframe.
    • Warning: before using this EA, please read its documentation on this page.

    Functionalities of the EA:

    Alerts:
    • 2 moving averages crossing detection (@ current or @ closed bar).
    • Possibility to ignore the crossing if a recent crossing has occurred in the last x bars.
    • Additional filters (3rd moving average, RSI & pivot points).
    • Terminal alerts and smartphone notifs separately customizable for crossing and/or trading alerts.
    • Activation/deactivation for each day of the week with start- and end-time.
    Trading:
    • Lots size in % of current account balance (+ current profits) or fixed lots.
    • Break even, trailing stop and grid system options.
    • 1 main order at the time by symbol + max simultaneous orders for multi-symbol modes and/or grid system.
    • Possibility of stopping the trading session once the max losses and/or max wins have been reached (account balance + current profits) during the day.
    • Option to close all bot orders before the weekend with the choice of time.
    • Max allowed spread and slippage.
    • Possibility of reversing the logic of buying and selling for the crossing of 2 MA.
    • Possibility of closing the order on a reverse crossover. Option to open an order in this new direction or not.
    • Possibility of closing the order when the price returns below/above the chosen moving average.
    • Auto adjustment of min SL/TP and nearest lot size in case of user’s error.
    • Security alert in case of risky money management.
    • Possibility of stopping the EA if the maximum drawdown is reached (useful for speeding up optimization backtests).
    Other:
    • All bot’s orders are saved into a .csv file to analyze the bot’s results separately.
    • Compatibility to backtests (use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode).
    • Works with any symbol (forex/indices/CFDs/crypto...).

    For any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment!


    See my other products here.


    Reviews 8
    awolf81
    79
    awolf81 2023.05.26 08:20 
     

    Great EA! If your strategy involves the crossing of Moving Averages this is the EA to buy! Highly customizable, very good documentation and excellent support by the author. Thumbs up!

    eppk alaa
    521
    eppk alaa 2023.02.16 20:35 
     

    Very profitable EA, excellent support,highly recommended

    ANTHONY RAPHAEL LEON
    365
    ANTHONY RAPHAEL LEON 2021.12.24 19:41 
     

    First off I must mention Matt is in a class by himself. No EA out there offers what his does. Let me explain. The ability to not just use two moving averages, but three. Also you can use different time frames on the third MA from the main cross. It has an RSI and Pivot Point option. What I really like is you can have trades open on MA crosses and close on reverse cross and re-open in the new direction. Just a side note (make sure you set crossing validated at "previous bar" for this option). Tons of options like break even, trailing stop, money management, max open trades, max spread and even what time frame you want EA to trade one or all 28 forex pairs at the same time! Truly amazing. I hope Matt can eventually create optimized set files to get the most out of such a unique and useful trading tool for seasoned pros and beginners.

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    awolf81
    79
    awolf81 2023.05.26 08:20 
     

    Great EA! If your strategy involves the crossing of Moving Averages this is the EA to buy! Highly customizable, very good documentation and excellent support by the author. Thumbs up!

    eppk alaa
    521
    eppk alaa 2023.02.16 20:35 
     

    Very profitable EA, excellent support,highly recommended

    ANTHONY RAPHAEL LEON
    365
    ANTHONY RAPHAEL LEON 2021.12.24 19:41 
     

    First off I must mention Matt is in a class by himself. No EA out there offers what his does. Let me explain. The ability to not just use two moving averages, but three. Also you can use different time frames on the third MA from the main cross. It has an RSI and Pivot Point option. What I really like is you can have trades open on MA crosses and close on reverse cross and re-open in the new direction. Just a side note (make sure you set crossing validated at "previous bar" for this option). Tons of options like break even, trailing stop, money management, max open trades, max spread and even what time frame you want EA to trade one or all 28 forex pairs at the same time! Truly amazing. I hope Matt can eventually create optimized set files to get the most out of such a unique and useful trading tool for seasoned pros and beginners.

    Morgana Brol Mendonca
    941
    Morgana Brol Mendonca 2021.11.29 21:51 
     

    5 estrelas sem dúvidas! O Matthieu é um cara gente boa, responde rapidamente quaisquer dúvidas e perguntas. Já sugeri algumas ideias para o robô que ele prontamente acatou e já implementou. Estou muito feliz que tenha achado este robô e os outros 2 que ele comercializa também. Espero que todos tenhamos sucesso no Trading! 5 stars without a doubt! Matthieu is a good guy, he quickly answers any doubts and questions. I've already suggested some ideas for the robot that he readily embraced and has already implemented. I'm very happy that I found this robot and the other 2 it sells as well. Hope we all succeed in Trading!

    steve242
    117
    steve242 2021.11.03 17:40 
     

    Great EA! If you like EMA cross strategy just go for it. Very customizable. You will find your best setting strategy that fit your style. Matthieu is very helpful and open to discuss and have suggestion to increase the efficiency of the product. A superstar! Allez les Bleus!

    ryanchan000
    737
    ryanchan000 2021.10.13 11:55 
     

    Simple and effective ea, when it is difficult to configure, the author will be very patient and efficient to help me, absolutely cheap and good quality! It's worth buying!

    Samir Falodah
    155
    Samir Falodah 2021.05.26 13:44 
     

    Thank you Matthieu for this well done EA First of all if anyone is looking for MA crossing EA This is the best one in the market. It has many features that are not available on the other similar EAs. It really deserve more than five stars. The best part of this EA for me is: 1- It can be used as an Indicator and an EA. 2- It has the option of attaching it to one chart only and it will watch for you all the 28 pairs and open the trade to the ones that have all conditions met. This is really time and effort saving. 3- If you use it on A high time frame H4 for an example you really can set it and forget it when you set the input "Close on reverse crossing" and "Trade on reverse crossing" to true. What it dose it will catch the trend from the start of the crossing of the MA until the other crossing on the opposite direction and it will close this first trade and open the opposite one without any intervention or emotional decisions. These are some of the features of this EA that attracted my attentions and there are many more. Finally if you really want an EA to watch all the 28 pairs for you and trade them profitably you won't find a better EA than this. All you need is a strategy and some watching and follow up to the decision this EA is making. Once again well done Matthieu

    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    3148
    Reply from developer Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue 2021.05.26 17:06
    Many thanks to Samir for this complete review. Hope you will continue to enjoy this EA!
    RaquelTrabuco
    20
    RaquelTrabuco 2021.04.19 13:24 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    3148
    Reply from developer Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue 2021.04.19 14:45
    Hello Raquel, First of all, thank you for your purchase!
    Hope you understand English because I don't speak Spanish.
    In fact, when the EA is launched, there is an alert which displays the main parameters in the terminal window.
    There may be another alert if unsafe money management is detected, but in this case you have the choice of continuing or skipping to change the settings.
    Reply to review