Range Breakout Bot

This MT4 version is no longer maintained due to the ongoing transition from MT4 to MT5 trading accounts. For the latest features, improvements, and ongoing updates, please use the MT5 version of this Expert Advisor. Get the MT5 version here!

Automate your range breakout strategy!

The "Range Breakout Bot" is a powerful tool designed to automate your range breakout trading strategy with precision and ease. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just looking to streamline your trading routine, this bot is the perfect companion to help you capitalize on market volatility when prices break out of a defined range. The bot alerts you or opens positions automatically when a breakout occurs, ensuring you never miss an opportunity to profit from strong price movements.

One of the standout features of the Range Breakout Bot is its flexibility. The range used to detect breakouts is fully customizable, allowing you to define both the duration and amplitude of the range as well as the breakout distance. This level of control ensures that the bot can be tailored to suit any market conditions or personal trading preferences, giving you the freedom to set precise parameters for optimal trade entries.

To further refine your strategy, the bot includes additional filters, such as a third moving average, the RSI indicator for momentum analysis, and pivot points to confirm breakouts. These tools help to filter out false signals, allowing you to focus only on the most promising breakout opportunities.

In addition to its powerful entry logic, the Range Breakout Bot features a comprehensive order management system that gives you complete control over your trading. You can choose specific trading days, decide between fixed lot sizes or risk management based on a percentage of your capital, and set stop trading limits if predefined profit or loss targets are met. These features ensure that your trading is not only automated but also aligned with your risk tolerance and goals.

The bot also includes advanced functions such as Break Even, Trailing Stop, and even the ability to open additional positions when in profit, helping you maximize gains while minimizing risk. This makes the Range Breakout Bot a fully equipped solution for traders who want to take advantage of breakouts without constantly monitoring the markets.

If your strategy revolves around trading range breakouts, this bot will allow you to automate the entire process, from range identification to order management, so you can focus on other aspects of your trading or even step away from the screen entirely. With the Range Breakout Bot, your trading becomes more efficient, precise, and stress-free.

  • The default settings are for the EURUSD pair, but you can change the settings to suit your strategy.
  • For backtests, use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode for the 'Symbols' parameter.
  • The chart can be opened in any timeframe, the timeframes entered in the settings will be used for calculations regardless of the chart timeframe.
  • The EA can also be used only as an indicator to receive range and range breakout alerts.
    • Warning: before using this EA, please read its documentation on this page.

    Functionalities of the EA:

    Alerts:
    • Customizable range and range breakout (see the 2nd screenshot on this page to understand how it works).
    • Additional filters based on a moving average and pivot points.
    • Terminal alerts and smartphone notifs separately customizable for indicator and trading alerts.
    • Activation/deactivation for each day of the week with start- and end-time.
    Trading:
    • Lots size in % of current balance account (+ current profits) or fixed lots.
    • Break even, trailing stop and grid system options.
    • 1 main order at the time by symbol + max simultaneous orders for multi-symbol modes.
    • Possibility of stopping the trading session once the max losses and/or max wins have been reached (account balance + current profits) during the day.
    • Option to close all bot orders before the weekend with the choice of time.
    • Max allowed spread and slippage.
    • Auto adjustment of min SL/TP and nearest lot size in case of user’s error.
    • Security alert in case of risky money management.
    • Possibility of stopping the EA if the maximum drawdown is reached (useful for speeding up optimization backtests).
    Other:
    • Compatibility to backtests (use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode).
    • Works with any symbol (forex/indices/CFDs/crypto...) in 'symbol of the chart' mode.

    For any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment!


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