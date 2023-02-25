Multisymbol EA

5

Special upgrade offer! $50 instead of $100

6 strategies for 1 EA

As indicated by his name this EA trades on several symbols. It uses strategies that have worked well since 2020 on the following symbols: CADCHF / EURJPY / NZDCHF / USDCHF / USDJPY / GBPJPY

This EA is based on price action, indicators (moving averages, RSI, MACD and others) and always follows the trend, avoiding market noise. It also performs a complete orders management based on market movements.
  • No martingale or any other risky strategy.
  • No order without stop loss.
  • Backtests made with tick data.

Finally, there are no unnecessary or complicated settings. Just use the default settings or adjust them to suit your preferences in terms of trading time or money management. In addition, no need to define a break even or a trailing stop: these functions are automatically managed according to market conditions.

Warning 1: before using this EA, please read its documentation on this page.

Warning 2: if you have problems installing the EA, update MT5. If you still have problems, contact me in PV.

Requirements:

  • Broker: any (works correctly with all brokers)
  • Leverage: any (the % risk per order is respected regardless of the leverage)
  • Speed of execution: any (this strategy is not affected by a slow server)
  • Maximal spread: as always, the lower the spreads, the better

Main functionalities:

  • Activation/deactivation for each day of the week with start- and end-time.
  • Option to close all bot orders before the weekend with the choice of time.
  • Lots size in % of current account balance (+ current profits) or fixed lots.
  • Break even and trailing stop automatically set according to market conditions.
  • Possibility to open additional orders for a symbol with a current profitable order.
  • Trading alerts (terminal and/or smartphone notifications).

  Please note:

  • The Timeframe of the chart does not matter, the EA will take the orders regardless of the Timeframe.
  • No need to open 1 chart/symbol: the EA will place orders on the 6 symbols regardless of the chart symbol.
  • As it is a multisymbol EA, It is necessary to respect the following conditions to do backtests:
    • CADCHF, EURJPY, NZDCHF, USDCHF, USDJPY and GBPJPY must be present in the Market Watch of MT5 (no orders will be opened on absent symbols)
    • In the 'Symbol' list of the 'Settings' tab, select 'CADCHF', 'EURJPY', 'NZDCHF', 'USDCHF', 'USDJPY' or 'GBPJPY'

See my other products here.

Reviews 1
khushab
944
khushab 2024.08.01 15:39 
 

using this on live account so far so good.

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khushab
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khushab 2024.08.01 15:39 
 

using this on live account so far so good.

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