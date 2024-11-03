Trend Change Alert

Never miss a trend change again!

This indicator uses various calculation methods based on price action to detect changes in the direction of the trend. It can be used on high timeframes (from H1 to D1) and is most suitable for H4 and Daily timeframe. This indicator is compatible with all broker symbols (forex, indices, CFD, commodities, crypto…).

It is also possible to open the indicator on several charts to follow several symbols at the same time. In addition, you don't have to stand by your PC as you can be notified on your smartphone if a new trend is detected.

The Trend Change Alert is a no-repaint indicator and all calculations are performed in real time.

Requirements:

  • Broker: any (works correctly with all brokers)
  • Symbols: any
  • Timeframe: H1, H4 or D1

Parameters:

  • Buy/sell/profit colors: colors of the indicator 
  • Indicator alerts: terminal and/or smartphone notifs

You can find further information about this indicator by following this link. Feel free to send me a message with your ideas for improvement.


See my other products here.

NEW! See my new EA "The Dow Jones Killer MT5"!

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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