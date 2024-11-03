Never miss a trend change again!

This indicator uses various calculation methods based on price action to detect changes in the direction of the trend. It can be used on high timeframes (from H1 to D1) and is most suitable for H4 and Daily timeframe. This indicator is compatible with all broker symbols (forex, indices, CFD, commodities, crypto…).

It is also possible to open the indicator on several charts to follow several symbols at the same time. In addition, you don't have to stand by your PC as you can be notified on your smartphone if a new trend is detected.

The Trend Change Alert is a no-repaint indicator and all calculations are performed in real time.

Requirements:

Broker: any (works correctly with all brokers)

Symbols: any

Timeframe: H1, H4 or D1

Parameters:

Buy/sell/profit colors: colors of the indicator

Indicator alerts: terminal and/or smartphone notifs

You can find further information about this indicator by following this link. Feel free to send me a message with your ideas for improvement.





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