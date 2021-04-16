Prof MACD

5

          I present an indicator for professionals. Prof MACD is very similar to classic MACD in appearance and its functions. However, Prof MACD is based on completely new algorithms (for example, it has only one averaging period) and is more robust, especially on small timeframes, since it filters random price walks. The classic MACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence / Divergence) is a very good indicator following the trend, based on the ratio between two moving averages, namely the EMA with periods of 12 and 26, i.e.

MACD = EMA(CLOSE, 12) - EMA(CLOSE, 26),
and the signal line - 9-period moving average from the indicator itself

SIGNAL = SMA(MACD, 9).

         The algorithm of the indicator Prof MACD is much more complicated and is shown in the last screenshot. Prof MACD, like the classic MACD, is most effective when the market fluctuates with a large amplitude in the trading corridor. 

       The indicator has all kinds of alerts.

Prof MACD  MT4  


Benefits of Prof MACD.

  1. Classic MACD gives a lot of false signals on small timeframes, providing good results on weekly and daily charts. Prof MACD works on hour timeframes and can be quite accurate even on M5, which allows it to be used for scalping.

  2.  In addition, the Prof MACD indicator has less lag.

  3. According to the value of the main line Prof MACD, presented in points, you can, if there is a signal, set the position of Take Profit when playing on the oscillations inside the channel. And when playing by the trend at this value, you can set the value of Stop Loss.

 

Prof MACD signals.

          The signals for these indicators are: (1) intersections, (2) overbought / oversold conditions, and (3) divergences.

    1. Intersections .

            If the main line of the indicator falls below the signal line, then you should sell; if it rises above the signal line, buy.  As signals to buy / sell, the intersection of the main line of the zero mark up / down is also used.

    2. Overbought / Oversold  conditions.

             If the indicator is very high, the price is too high and will soon return to a more realistic level.

    3. Divergences .

            If a higher price high is not confirmed by a higher high on the indicator (bearish divergence) or vice versa, a lower minimum is not confirmed by a minimum on the indicator (bullish divergence), this means the end of the trend and the possible reversal of the trend.  Discrepancies are most significant if they form in overbought / oversold areas. 

 

Indicator settings.

  • Price type  - applied price. Values: Close price (default), Open price, High price, Low price, Median price ((high + low)/2), Typical price ((high + low + close)/3),    Weighted  price  ((high + low + 2*close)/4). 
  • The averaging period    -  averaging period. Values: any integer   (9 default).
  • Main line thickness  -  Values: any integer   (1 default).
  • Signal line thickness Values: any integer   (1 default).
  • Data in points of possible profit? -  Show data in points of possible profit? Values:  true (default), false
  • The Signal method Type of trading signal alert. Values:  No, Send alert, Print (in expert), Comment (in chart), Sound + Print, Sound + Comment, Sound, Push + Comment, Push,  Mail + Comment, Mail.
  • Number of calculated bars - Values: any integer   (300 default).


Reviews 1
Malcolm David Parker
482
Malcolm David Parker 2021.04.22 10:42 
 

I find this indicator very useful for my manual trading

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The Signal Envelopes   indicator uses the robust filtering method based on: (1) the moving median Buff0 = <Median> = (Max {x} + Min {x}) / 2 and (2) the averaging algorithm developed by the author Buff1 = <(<Median> ) ^ (- 3)> * (<Median>) ^ 4  based on the moving median. The Signal Envelopes   indicator allows you to most accurately and with the minimum possible delay set the beginning of a new trend.  The Signal Envelopes indicator can be used both for trading according to scalpe
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Indicators
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The Identify Market State   indicator allows you to set the beginning of a new trends and pullbacks on an existing trend. This indicator can be used both for trading on scalper strategies and for long-term trading strategies.               The indicator is based on the 14 periodic DeMarker   indicator and the 8 periodic simple moving average from this indicator. Statistical studies have shown that the sharp peaks of the DeMarker   indicator curve when they drop below its minimum li
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of constructing indicator lines .               Profit Trade  indicator is very effective for trading. Profit Trade  is a deep development of the well-known Donchian channel  indicator. The upper (BlueViolet color) Dup and the lower (IndianRed) Ddn lines of the indicator are constructed in the same way as in the Donchian channel , based on the highest (high of High) and lowest (low of Low) prices for the previous n1 = 20 periods. The middle line (Gold) Dm is constructed in the sam
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The principle of constructing indicator lines and their meaning .               The Signal Channel   indicator uses a robust filtering method based on two moving medians applicable to the High and Low prices, i.e. the lines <High> and <Low>, where <..> is the sign of linear averaging, which are shifted by certain values ​​in an uptrend and by opposite values ​​in a downtrend, which allows you to get a narrow channel, approximately outlining each bar. Sharp kinks of the lines of such a channel a
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Aleksey Ivanov
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The Robust filter   indicator is based on the robust filtering algorithm developed by the author using the multi-period averaged moving median. The algorithm for this averaging is shown in the last screenshot.                The indicator calculates and shows: 1. The direction of the trend; 2. Entry and exit points of positions; 3. StopLoss   lines calculated from current price probability distributions and selected probability of closing an order by StopLoss before the trend revers
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
This   indicator is intended for professionals assessing fundamental market trends.  This indicator calculates the index of any instrument and analyzes it.              The index of the state currency shows the real purchasing power of this currency, and the dynamics of this index shows the dynamics of the economic state of the corresponding state. An analysis of the indices of both currencies included in a currency pair makes it much more reliable to identify the trend of this cur
Multicurrency Trend Detector
Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The Multicurrency Trend Detector ( MTD ) indicator allows you to immediately and on one chart on a selected time interval (extending from a zero bar to a bar set in the settings by the value horizon) determine the presence, direction and strength of trends in all major currencies, as well as assess the reliability of these trends.               This is achieved by calculating indices (non-relative purchasing power) of eight major currencies, namely: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZ
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Aleksey Ivanov
Indicators
The StatZigZag  indicator looks like a regular ZigZag , but is built on the basis of completely different algorithms. The StatZigZag  indicator is a broken line built from segments of regression lines of different lengths, the beginning of each of which comes from the end of the previous segment. Each regression segment is built until the variance or spread of price around it begins to exceed a certain critical value, after which the construction of this segment ends and the constr
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Indicators
The Velocity of price change   ( VP ) indicator shows the average rate of price change at those characteristic time intervals where this rate was approximately constant. The robust algorithm used in VP   to smooth out the price from its random jumps, ensures the reliability of the indicator reading, which does not react to simple price volatility and its insignificant movements.             The indicator allows you to track trends and the moments of their reversals , during which t
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The trends that you see on the charts are not always trends or, more precisely, trends on which you can make money. The point is that there are two kinds of trends:  1)   true trends that are caused by fundamental economic reasons that are stable and, therefore, can provide a reliable profit for the trader;  2)  and there are false trend sections that only look like a trend and arise due to chains of random events - moving the price (mainly) in one direction. These false trend sec
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Quality trend indicator expresses the ratio of the strength of a trend or the speed of its growth (fall) to the degree of its noisiness or a certain norm of amplitudes of chaotic fluctuations of a growing (falling) price. The position of the indicator line above zero shows an increasing trend, below zero - a falling trend, the fluctuation of the indicator line near zero shows a flat. If the indicator line begins to fluctuate rapidly around zero and approach it, then this indica
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Malcolm David Parker
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Malcolm David Parker 2021.04.22 10:42 
 

I find this indicator very useful for my manual trading

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