The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real18 0.00 × 1 JunoMarkets-Server 0.00 × 1 GlobalPrime-Trade 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 5 0.00 × 1 Winprofx-Live 0.00 × 1 ThreeTrader-Live 0.00 × 1 BridgeMarkets-MT5 0.17 × 6 ExclusiveMarkets-Live 0.94 × 33 GOMarketsIntl-Live 1.00 × 1 GOMarketsMU-Live 1.85 × 111 STARTRADERINTL-Live 2.00 × 3 ICMarketsAU-Live 2.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 2.60 × 98 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.91 × 7733 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 3.13 × 82 TradeMaxGlobal-Live2 3.50 × 50 ICTrading-MT5-4 3.64 × 69 XMGlobal-MT5 8 4.00 × 1 BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2 4.00 × 13 BlueberryMarkets-Live02 4.24 × 25 ICMarketsSC-MT5 4.83 × 284 Exness-MT5Real3 4.90 × 70 110 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor