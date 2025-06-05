- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
452
Profit Trades:
388 (85.84%)
Loss Trades:
64 (14.16%)
Best trade:
224.98 USD
Worst trade:
-686.14 USD
Gross Profit:
3 305.39 USD (123 247 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 282.71 USD (119 572 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (171.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
232.94 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
5.70%
Max deposit load:
24.75%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
257 (56.86%)
Short Trades:
195 (43.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
8.52 USD
Average Loss:
-51.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-208.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-686.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.42%
Annual Forecast:
356.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
621.84 USD
Maximal:
878.83 USD (69.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.94% (316.03 USD)
By Equity:
17.99% (149.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|452
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|23
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +224.98 USD
Worst trade: -686 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +171.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -208.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
Winprofx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.91 × 7733
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|3.50 × 50
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|4.00 × 1
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
|4.00 × 13
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
|4.24 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.83 × 284
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|4.90 × 70
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
276%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
65
99%
452
85%
6%
1.00
0.05
USD
USD
36%
1:500