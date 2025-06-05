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Stanislav Tomilov

AuraBlackEdition NR

Stanislav Tomilov
Stanislav Tomilov

Stanislav Tomilov

4.4 (785)
MyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
17 products 17 signals 3 topics 33 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
65 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 276%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
452
Profit Trades:
388 (85.84%)
Loss Trades:
64 (14.16%)
Best trade:
224.98 USD
Worst trade:
-686.14 USD
Gross Profit:
3 305.39 USD (123 247 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 282.71 USD (119 572 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (171.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
232.94 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
5.70%
Max deposit load:
24.75%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
257 (56.86%)
Short Trades:
195 (43.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
8.52 USD
Average Loss:
-51.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-208.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-686.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.42%
Annual Forecast:
356.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
621.84 USD
Maximal:
878.83 USD (69.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.94% (316.03 USD)
By Equity:
17.99% (149.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 452
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 23
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +224.98 USD
Worst trade: -686 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +171.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -208.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Trade
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
Winprofx-Live
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsAU-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.91 × 7733
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
3.50 × 50
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
XMGlobal-MT5 8
4.00 × 1
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
4.00 × 13
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
4.24 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.83 × 284
Exness-MT5Real3
4.90 × 70
110 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

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No reviews
2026.03.06 13:21
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 298 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.05 14:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.05 12:04
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 238 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 17:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 206 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 182 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 08:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.09 02:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.05 21:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.05 21:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AuraBlackEdition NR
1000 USD per month
276%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
65
99%
452
85%
6%
1.00
0.05
USD
36%
1:500
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