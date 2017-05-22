Breakout Ninja Price Action Breakout

4.25

Usage Instructions for user

  • Attach the Indicator to any chart.
  • Select the desired Input in the Input Tab from the Indicator Dialog box that pops up.
  • Select Ok to confirm and continue.


Description

  • This Indicator detects breakout using advanced detection strategy. It consists of various inputs options including “Show Arrows”, “Show Max Profits”, “Show Analyzer”, etc which can be helpful for the user to enter trades or determine the profit or loss that would have occurred using previous data, arrows and lines. User can select for notifications, alerts, emails, sound alerts or on-screen comments from Input dialog box.


Input Keywords

  • Period - Period to check for Price Breakout.
  • Maximum History Bars - Number of Bars in the History to use for calculation and indicator display.
  • Show Arrows - Show Buy and Sell Arrows on Breakout confirmation.
  • Show S/R - Show Support/Resistance Line on Bars and Verified Zones.
  • Show Max Profits - Show Expected Profit/Loss on Placed Orders on Breakout.
  • Max Profit Text Size - Set Profit Projection Text Size.
  • Show Analyzer - Show Analyzer Window on the left bottom corner of the chart with various information such as Breakouts, False Breakouts, etc.
  • Analyzer X-Offset - Distance of Analyzer Window from the left corner of the chart.
  • Analyzer Y-Offset - Distance of Analyzer Window from the bottom of the chart.
  • Analyzer Text Size - Set the Text Size of the Analyzer Window.
  • Colors - Set color of various objects of the indicator such as “Sell Signal” , “Profit Pips”, etc.
  • Enable Pop-Up Alerts - Pop-Up Alert Notification when a Buy or Sell Signal is detected.
  • Enable Email Alerts - Send Email when a Buy or Sell Signal is detected.
  • Enable Push Notification Alerts - Send Push Notification on user’s mobile when a Buy or Sell Signal is detected.
  • Enable Sound Alerts - Play Sound when a Buy or Sell Signal is detected.
  • Sound Alert Name - Enter Sound Alert file name to play when a Buy or Sell Signal is detected.
  • Enable Screen Comments - Show on-screen comments on the left-upper corner of the chart when a Buy or Sell Signal is detected.
Reviews 9
Sairoong Kidtook
650
Sairoong Kidtook 2018.05.27 07:54 
 

Big Scam, when i use activation with other product i can use by computer not by account, scammer, 10 activations now i need pay again, stupid seller

xXGambitXx
318
xXGambitXx 2017.10.03 09:30 
 

Funktioniert einwandfrei, benutze es für Indieces und Forex auf H1.

jacasti80
24
jacasti80 2020.09.25 18:38 
 

Great tool, but requires also some aknowledge about technical annalysis in order to obtain benefits

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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!!!!FIFO COMPLIANT!!!! ONLY 5 COPIES LEFT AT $49 and Price goes up to $99 This is an automated or semi automated expert advisor.  This EA is based on trend...and there's nothing better than the heikin-ashi zone trade candles to show you price action trend. Download the Heikin Ashi Zone candles for   free here. It's recommended to use this EA as a semi automated trader. Example of semi automation: You look at higher time frames of the EURUSD and see it's in a down trend. So you open an M15 chart
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jacasti80
24
jacasti80 2020.09.25 18:38 
 

Great tool, but requires also some aknowledge about technical annalysis in order to obtain benefits

mohammed fathy
277
mohammed fathy 2020.07.29 09:23 
 

How could receive notification on mobile or mail I rented it , please answer

Sairoong Kidtook
650
Sairoong Kidtook 2018.05.27 07:54 
 

Big Scam, when i use activation with other product i can use by computer not by account, scammer, 10 activations now i need pay again, stupid seller

Thitewat Subviyapong
114
Thitewat Subviyapong 2018.01.17 18:03 
 

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xXGambitXx
318
xXGambitXx 2017.10.03 09:30 
 

Funktioniert einwandfrei, benutze es für Indieces und Forex auf H1.

jokerj1nd1
77
jokerj1nd1 2017.08.07 17:45 
 

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Carlos Theodoro
201
Carlos Theodoro 2017.08.07 15:35 
 

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William Veraar
214
William Veraar 2017.06.14 12:30 
 

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Richard Caughell
1577
Richard Caughell 2017.05.27 20:01 
 

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