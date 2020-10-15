ZxPlus EA

On SALE FOR $199 - Limited Time

No Grids - No Martingales - Fifo Compliant


Since this EA uses a Level 3 Semafor that moves to higher highs/lower lows, backtesting is not feasible. 

The ZX Plus trading EA was developed over 5 years ago and has had 13 revisions/updates over the years. It is a trend based system and FIFO compliant. 

The indicators are built in, but if you want them for your charts, they are available free on my blog post on MQL5. Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747973

It's based on a number of built in indicators that work like this:

  • The system waits for a level 3 semafor (which shows highest high or lowest low that's at an important level).
  • Then it knows to look for a buy or sell based on the following
  • Slow moving average turns blue for buy, red for sell
  • Fast moving average turns blue for buy, red for sell
  • Heikenashi Zone Trade candle is same color as both moving averages (red for sell, blue for buy, gray is neutral)
  • The ZXplus-d  indicator turns same color blue/red (this is a MacD type of trend indicator built into the EA)
  • Once all conditions are met, the EA places one trade 
  • Where it Exits is YOUR CHOICE!
  • Default is close gray/close gray profit set to "true"

No other Expert in this market gives you so many options under the hood ......

Trade Parameters:

  • Lot Size
  • Money Management True/False
  • Risk Calculate Type (Acct Balance, Acct Equity, Acct Free Margin)
  • Risk %
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
Exit Options:
  • Exit by Oppos Signal (SL & TP above optional and set money management to False,  if no SL)
  • Exit by Candle Close (great for daily or weekly charts. SL & TP above is optional, and set money management to False  if no SL)
  • Exit by Gray HA (trade closes on first gray heikenashi candle no matter if it's in profit or loss. SL & TP above is optional, and set money management to False  if no SL)
  • Close Profit (Exit by Gray HA) - Trade will close on first gray candle when it's in profit. You MUST set Exit by Gray HA to true also for close Profit to work (SL & TP above is optional, and set money management to False if no SL)
  • Minimum Closing Profit in Points (this is to compensate for broker fees or slippage)
Trailing Stop Settings
  • Use Trailing Stop true/false
  • Trailing Stop Size (pips)
  • Trailing Stop Start (pips)
  • Trailing Stop Step (pips)

Time Filter Settings:

  • Trade on Monday true/false
  • Trade on Tuesday true/false
  • Trade on Wednesday true/false
  • Trade on Thursday true/false
  • Trade on Friday true/false
  • Trade on Saturday true/false
  • Trade on Sunday true/false
  • Enable time Filter in hour true/false
  • Start Trading Hour/Min 
  • Stop Trading Hour/Min

Other Parameters

  • Spread Filter (points)
  • Magic 
  • Slippage (points)
  • Show Account Info true/false
  • Account Info Color 
  • Break Even Stop Loss Activation in points
  • Break Even profit in Points
  • Maximum Acceptable Lot Size 




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Andrade Garcia
312
Andrade Garcia 2021.10.08 02:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.18 14:12 
 

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Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2021.02.10 18:03 
 

SCAMMER!!! This isn't your EA. Your not even the author. Your name isn't even on it. Do you want me to tell you the name of the author? Wait, you probably already know that, right?

Lorraine Pierce
4075
Reply from developer Lorraine Pierce 2021.03.31 21:10
I had the EA coded for me, but it is MY idea and EA. Piotr Latoszynski is my coder for this latest update. And he's excellent! Highly recommend him. P.S. I gave him the SOURCE CODE to work on the EA. So since I HAVE THE SOURCE CODE, I can change the copyright to my name or Jane Doe if I wanted to.
Stephanie Nicole Chavez
1332
Stephanie Nicole Chavez 2021.01.21 16:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lorraine Pierce
4075
Reply from developer Lorraine Pierce 2021.02.10 18:37
So because I sell and EA I'm not allowed to use other EA's also? I have 4 MT4 accounts trading various EA's. ZXplus is one of them. Maybe you should spend more time testing strategies and less time following me around the internet ;)
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