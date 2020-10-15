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No Grids - No Martingales - Fifo Compliant





Since this EA uses a Level 3 Semafor that moves to higher highs/lower lows, backtesting is not feasible.

The ZX Plus trading EA was developed over 5 years ago and has had 13 revisions/updates over the years. It is a trend based system and FIFO compliant.

The indicators are built in, but if you want them for your charts, they are available free on my blog post on MQL5. Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747973

It's based on a number of built in indicators that work like this:

The system waits for a level 3 semafor (which shows highest high or lowest low that's at an important level).

Then it knows to look for a buy or sell based on the following

Slow moving average turns blue for buy, red for sell

Fast moving average turns blue for buy, red for sell

Heikenashi Zone Trade candle is same color as both moving averages (red for sell, blue for buy, gray is neutral)

The ZXplus-d indicator turns same color blue/red (this is a MacD type of trend indicator built into the EA)

Once all conditions are met, the EA places one trade

Where it Exits is YOUR CHOICE!

Default is close gray/close gray profit set to "true"

No other Expert in this market gives you so many options under the hood ...... Trade Parameters: Lot Size

Money Management True/False

Risk Calculate Type (Acct Balance, Acct Equity, Acct Free Margin)

Risk %

Stop Loss

Take Profit Exit Options: Exit by Oppos Signal (SL & TP above optional and set money management to False, if no SL )

) Exit by Candle Close (great for daily or weekly charts. SL & TP above is optional, and set money management to False if no SL )

) Exit by Gray HA (trade closes on first gray heikenashi candle no matter if it's in profit or loss. SL & TP above is optional , and set money management to False if no SL )

) Close Profit (Exit by Gray HA) - Trade will close on first gray candle when it's in profit. You MUST set Exit by Gray HA to true also for close Profit to work (SL & TP above is optional , and set money management to False if no SL )

) Minimum Closing Profit in Points (this is to compensate for broker fees or slippage) Trailing Stop Settings Use Trailing Stop true/false

Trailing Stop Size (pips)

Trailing Stop Start (pips)

Trailing Stop Step (pips) Time Filter Settings: Trade on Monday true/false

Trade on Tuesday true/false

Trade on Wednesday true/false

Trade on Thursday true/false

Trade on Friday true/false

Trade on Saturday true/false

Trade on Sunday true/false

Enable time Filter in hour true/false

Start Trading Hour/Min

Stop Trading Hour/Min Other Parameters Spread Filter (points)

Magic

Slippage (points)

Show Account Info true/false

Account Info Color

Break Even Stop Loss Activation in points

Break Even profit in Points

Maximum Acceptable Lot Size









