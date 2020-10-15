ZxPlus EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 10 February 2021
- Activations: 5
On SALE FOR $199 - Limited Time
No Grids - No Martingales - Fifo Compliant
Since this EA uses a Level 3 Semafor that moves to higher highs/lower lows, backtesting is not feasible.
The ZX Plus trading EA was developed over 5 years ago and has had 13 revisions/updates over the years. It is a trend based system and FIFO compliant.
The indicators are built in, but if you want them for your charts, they are available free on my blog post on MQL5. Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747973
It's based on a number of built in indicators that work like this:
- The system waits for a level 3 semafor (which shows highest high or lowest low that's at an important level).
- Then it knows to look for a buy or sell based on the following
- Slow moving average turns blue for buy, red for sell
- Fast moving average turns blue for buy, red for sell
- Heikenashi Zone Trade candle is same color as both moving averages (red for sell, blue for buy, gray is neutral)
- The ZXplus-d indicator turns same color blue/red (this is a MacD type of trend indicator built into the EA)
- Once all conditions are met, the EA places one trade
- Where it Exits is YOUR CHOICE!
- Default is close gray/close gray profit set to "true"
No other Expert in this market gives you so many options under the hood ......
Trade Parameters:
- Lot Size
- Money Management True/False
- Risk Calculate Type (Acct Balance, Acct Equity, Acct Free Margin)
- Risk %
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Exit by Oppos Signal (SL & TP above optional and set money management to False, if no SL)
- Exit by Candle Close (great for daily or weekly charts. SL & TP above is optional, and set money management to False if no SL)
- Exit by Gray HA (trade closes on first gray heikenashi candle no matter if it's in profit or loss. SL & TP above is optional, and set money management to False if no SL)
- Close Profit (Exit by Gray HA) - Trade will close on first gray candle when it's in profit. You MUST set Exit by Gray HA to true also for close Profit to work (SL & TP above is optional, and set money management to False if no SL)
- Minimum Closing Profit in Points (this is to compensate for broker fees or slippage)
- Use Trailing Stop true/false
- Trailing Stop Size (pips)
- Trailing Stop Start (pips)
- Trailing Stop Step (pips)
Time Filter Settings:
- Trade on Monday true/false
- Trade on Tuesday true/false
- Trade on Wednesday true/false
- Trade on Thursday true/false
- Trade on Friday true/false
- Trade on Saturday true/false
- Trade on Sunday true/false
- Enable time Filter in hour true/false
- Start Trading Hour/Min
- Stop Trading Hour/Min
Other Parameters
- Spread Filter (points)
- Magic
- Slippage (points)
- Show Account Info true/false
- Account Info Color
- Break Even Stop Loss Activation in points
- Break Even profit in Points
- Maximum Acceptable Lot Size
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