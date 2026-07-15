Chinggey Untung is an institutional-grade multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines a neural trend engine with a quantum matrix recovery system to manage market volatility with absolute technical precision.

The system utilizes a statistical 3-vector correlation matrix to monitor market imbalances and applies a capital protection circuit to safeguard equity during high-impact events.

Main Strategy Features

Neural Trend Analysis : Employs high-speed moving average and momentum filters to identify the primary market direction based on statistical probability.

: Employs high-speed moving average and momentum filters to identify the primary market direction based on statistical probability. Quantum Matrix Engine : Implements a structured recovery logic for managing trade baskets in non-trending markets.

: Implements a structured recovery logic for managing trade baskets in non-trending markets. Correlation Matrix Sync : Monitors the relationship between the primary symbol and secondary assets to confirm entry signals and neutralize risk.

: Monitors the relationship between the primary symbol and secondary assets to confirm entry signals and neutralize risk. Data Resilience : Includes a binary state persistence engine that allows the Expert Advisor to resume operation after terminal restarts or system failures.

: Includes a binary state persistence engine that allows the Expert Advisor to resume operation after terminal restarts or system failures. Localized Dashboard: The on-chart display supports multiple languages including English, Malay, and Chinese for clear operational status.

Recommended Environment

Account Type : Hedging account is required.

: Hedging account is required. Leverage : 1:100 or higher is recommended.

: 1:100 or higher is recommended. Symbols : Optimized for high-liquidity symbols such as Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs.

: Optimized for high-liquidity symbols such as Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs. VPS: A low-latency Virtual Private Server is recommended for continuous operation.

Input Parameters

Neural and Sentiment Matrix

Analysis Timeframe : The timeframe used for neural trend calculation.

: The timeframe used for neural trend calculation. Neural Threshold : The percentage of confidence required before validating a signal.

: The percentage of confidence required before validating a signal. Use Sentiment Filter : Enables the contrarian retail sentiment check.

: Enables the contrarian retail sentiment check. Sentiment Limit: The retail percentage threshold that triggers the filter.

Correlation Matrix Settings

Use Statistical Sync : Enables confirmation from the 3-vector correlation matrix.

: Enables confirmation from the 3-vector correlation matrix. Reference Symbols : The symbols used for the correlation audit.

: The symbols used for the correlation audit. Enable Delta Hedging : Allows the system to open neutralizing positions on secondary symbols.

: Allows the system to open neutralizing positions on secondary symbols. Z-Score Entry: The statistical threshold for correlation-based entries.

Money and Risk Management

Base Lot : The initial volume for the first trade in a cycle.

: The initial volume for the first trade in a cycle. Recovery Multiplier : The lot size multiplier used for recovery positions.

: The lot size multiplier used for recovery positions. Kelly Scaling : Enables dynamic lot sizing based on signal probability.

: Enables dynamic lot sizing based on signal probability. Stealth Execution : Hides stop loss and take profit levels from the broker.

: Hides stop loss and take profit levels from the broker. Account Guardian: Enables account-level drawdown and target equity protection.

Institutional Configuration

Dashboard Language : Selects the language for the on-chart display.

: Selects the language for the on-chart display. Fleet Sync : Prevents multiple instances from sending orders simultaneously to avoid broker API errors.

: Prevents multiple instances from sending orders simultaneously to avoid broker API errors. Schema Version: Internal data structure versioning for session persistence.

Support and Documentation

Technical support is provided exclusively via the MQL5.com messaging system and the Product Comments section. Please contact the developer through your MQL5 profile for assistance or configuration set files.