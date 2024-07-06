Apexion

Apexion - is a scalper that analyzes the market direction in a narrow range using multi-currency analysis and analysis of current market volumes.

Analyzing the market, the advisor finds entry and exit points taking into account the trend indicators of the currency pair, as well as correlations.

The advisor uses dynamic points of closing positions to minimize risks.

The advisor is equipped with a minimum set of the most necessary functions that simplify working with it.

Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with an increase in volume or an increase in the number of open orders.

Before buying, be sure to test the advisor in the tester!

The advisor is equipped with the functions
  • lot - the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter
  • MoneyManagement - capital management function.
  • MoneyManagemenMode - risk parameter of the asset management function. The parameter takes values ​​from 1 to 10, where:

1 is the maximum risk level - 10 is the minimum risk level





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Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
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