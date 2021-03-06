LondonNewyork

RSI based trend strategy for GBPUSD

EA use both 5 minutes and 15 minutes time frames to find trends.

Please use 15m timeframe for best optimization in GBPUSD pair.

Inside EA, we have 10 another variables and all of them are optimized for GBPUSD even starting StopLoss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop Loss values.

StopLoss = 70

Take Profit = 101

TrailingStop = 36 are best optimized values.

You can edit these values if they're not suitable.

Invisible variables will be updated every month to make it more profitable.





Feel free to add your comments so I can improve the strategy.



