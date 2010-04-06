Forex trend omega is a trend following indicator which filter market noice to make perfect entries to follow the trend or spotting trend reversals. The possibilities are endless for the use of this indicator, you can use it on any timeframe to find trends matching your trading strategy. The BEST thing about this indicator it does NOT REPAINT. This makes it a very unique indicator and is a MUST HAVE in your indicator portfolio. The indicator is really simple to use because it can be used with default settings on any forex pair.

Do you want to have an edge over the market? Then this indicator is what you need.



