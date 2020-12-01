Neural breakout EA

5

Use our recommended broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=61478

What is neural breakout ea?

Neural breakout ea is an advanced fractals breakout strategy with the neural network to predict market moves with high accuracy, combined with a smart averaging system. Neural breakout EA is tested on all released pairs for more then 10+ years including COVID-19 period and has been stable at all times. This is a proven strategy to provide long term account growth with minimal account risk involved.

Main functions:

  1. Spread filter - Select the maximal allowed spread before placing a trade.
  2. Auto lot size - Auto select lotsize ( 0.01 per 1000 ).
  3. Max open pairs filter - Max open x pairs together at the same time.
  4. Build in trend filter - Only trading with the trend.
  5. Multi trailing stoploss based on parabolic sar indicator. - Trail all open orders for maximum profit!
  6. Max drawdown filter to prevent opening new pair if x% drawdown occur.

Timeframe:

M30 timeframe.

Current working pairs (20):

The current working pairs for neural breakout ea are: EURUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, USDCHF, USDCAD,  AUDJPY, NZDUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, EURCHF, EURCAD, CADJPY, CADCHF, AUDNZD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPCHF, NZDCHF, NZDJPY

Installation:

Using Neural breakout EA is very simple. Open the supported charts, select M30 timeframe on each of them and drag and drop the robot on the chart. Finally select your risk with the max open pairs filter. We always suggest to use max 1 pair open for minimal risk.

Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future




































Reviews 2
MSuccess
91
MSuccess 2021.01.07 23:13 
 

Good EA from a very thorough trader and developer. Safe. No losing trades so far. Profitable so far

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MSuccess
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MSuccess 2021.01.07 23:13 
 

Good EA from a very thorough trader and developer. Safe. No losing trades so far. Profitable so far

Ludovic Martin
395
Ludovic Martin 2020.12.23 21:04 
 

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