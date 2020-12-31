Recovery hero expert advisor is based on the "No loss strategy". In theory this strategy can never lose when right optimized for your account balance. Strong market movements are no problem for the recovery hero expert! We will win on both market moves because all orders are hedged with a pending order to prevent market reversal crashes. The best use for this ea is strong moving pairs for example GBPUSD or GOLD. But its no problem to use any pair when you optimize it. Please do not use default settings, only optimize for the best results.

Main functions:

Spread filter in pips Auto lotsize calculation Set take profit base currency Time filter Recovery area Recovery multiplier

Timeframe: Every timeframe is possible please do your own optimizing before running on live account. Always optimize the recovery area and recovery multiplier parameter. When not optimized the "No loss strategy" is a dangerous strategy like martingale. Setup: Always use a low ping VPS for the best performance.

