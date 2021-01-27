Forex OB OS entry

Forex overbought / oversold entry indicator is based on a very powerfull strategy which give very accurate entry arrows. The indicator place arrows on "new candle" and does NOT repaint! This indicator is a MUST HAVE if you trade with a reversal strategy. This indicator can easely be combined with your other trading indicators to confirm reversals or bottoms.

If you have ever had any trouble finding correct entries this indicator is the best available for you! Standard overbought and oversold strategies does NOT work, for this reason i developed this custom indicator, combine this with your trading plan and you are good to go!





This indicator gives very accurate signals, combining with a good risk:reward trading plan can give you an insane edge over the market. Use topdown analysis to even increase your winrate! Feel free to contact me if you have questions about this powerfull tool.





How To Trade

Very simple follow this steps:

Step 1: Trade Setup

Enter with a pending order 5-10 pips above or below last candle when a signal arrow appear.

Set a stoploss above / below signal candle, give it some room to move

Option 1: Set take profit 1:1 risk reward. ( Highest winrate )

Option 2: Set take profit 1:2 risk reward. ( High winrate )



( High winrate ) Option 3: Set take profit 1:3 risk reward. ( Medium winrate )



Note: When using higher timeframes 1 hour + will give you the best results. When using lower timeframes combine with topdown analysis and other trend indicators.



