Forex OB OS entry

Forex overbought / oversold entry indicator is based on a very powerfull strategy which give very accurate entry arrows. The indicator place arrows on "new candle" and does NOT repaint! This indicator is a MUST HAVE if you trade with a reversal strategy. This indicator can easely be combined with your other trading indicators to confirm reversals or bottoms.

If you have ever had any trouble finding correct entries this indicator is the best available for you! Standard overbought and oversold strategies does NOT work, for this reason i developed this custom indicator, combine this with your trading plan and you are good to go!


This indicator gives very accurate signals, combining with a good risk:reward trading plan can give you an insane edge over the market. Use topdown analysis to even increase your winrate! Feel free to contact me if you have questions about this powerfull tool.


How To Trade

Very simple follow this steps:

Step 1: Trade Setup

  • Enter with a pending order 5-10 pips above or below last candle when a signal arrow appear.
Step 2: Set Stop Loss
  • Set a stoploss above / below signal candle, give it some room to move
Step 3: Set Take Profit
  • Option 1: Set take profit 1:1 risk reward. ( Highest winrate )
  • Option 2: Set take profit 1:2 risk reward. ( High winrate )
  • Option 3: Set take profit 1:3 risk reward. ( Medium winrate )

Note:

When using higher timeframes 1 hour + will give you the best results. When using lower timeframes combine with topdown analysis and other trend indicators.


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Forex trend omega
Arjan Hazewinkel
Indicators
Forex trend omega is a trend following indicator which filter market noice to make perfect entries to follow the trend or spotting trend reversals. The possibilities are endless for the use of this indicator, you can use it on any timeframe to find trends matching your trading strategy. The BEST thing about this indicator it does NOT REPAINT . This makes it a very unique indicator and is a MUST HAVE in your indicator portfolio. The indicator is really simple to use because it can be used with de
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Neural breakout EA
Arjan Hazewinkel
5 (1)
Experts
Use our recommended broker:  https://icmarkets.com/?camp=61478 What is neural breakout ea? Neural breakout ea is an advanced fractals breakout strategy with the neural network to predict market moves with high accuracy, combined with a smart averaging system. Neural breakout EA is tested on all released pairs for more then 10+ years including COVID-19 period and has been stable at all times. This is a proven strategy to provide long term account growth with minimal account risk involved. Main f
Recovery hero
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
Recovery hero expert advisor is based on the "No loss strategy" . In theory this strategy can never lose when right optimized for your account balance. Strong market movements are no problem for the recovery hero expert! We will win on both market moves because all orders are hedged with a pending order to prevent market reversal crashes. The best use for this ea is strong moving pairs for example GBPUSD or GOLD. But its no problem to use any pair when you optimize it. Please do not use default
Reversal smart grid
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
Use our recommended broker:   https://icmarkets.com/?camp=61478 Timeframe:  M1 Base pairs:  AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Additional pairs:  GBPNZD Reversal smart grid uses multiple timeframe analyses to spot potential pullbacks in the market. These pullbacks have great potential to make big profit, we enter these pullbacks on the lowest timeframe ( M1 ). All backtests are performed over a 17+ years period showing stable and long term results! The goal is long term compounding profits with the reasona
Range Breakout MT4 EA
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308572 Message me after purchase for the correct setfiles! The Range Breakout EA for MetaTrader is built on a time-tested, reliable concept — trading breakouts from tight price ranges. This is one of the oldest and most consistently effective principles in trading, used by professionals for decades. Unlike many Expert Advisors you’ll find on MQL5 that show perfect backtests but fail in live trading, this EA was not curve-fitted to produce idealized
Turnaround Tuesday MT4 EA
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
Turnaround Tuesday EA – Ride the Weekly Reversal with Confidence! Take your trading to the next level with the   Turnaround Tuesday EA , a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on one of the most time-tested price action patterns in the forex market – the   Turnaround Tuesday . What is Turnaround Tuesday? This strategy is based on the historical tendency of certain forex pairs to reverse their direction early in the week – typically on Tuesday – after strong Mon
Index Cyborg Pro
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
Introducing Index Cyborg Pro: The Ultimate Index Trading Solution for MQL5 Take control of index trading with Index Cyborg Pro, a highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) built specifically for indices on MQL5. Designed for traders at every level, Index Cyborg Pro offers both simplicity and depth, making it perfect for beginners while delivering the advanced tools experienced traders need to refine and execute powerful strategies. Index Cyborg Pro provides an impressive range of customizable set
Range Breakout MT5 EA
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308572 Message me after purchase for the correct setfiles! The Range Breakout EA for MetaTrader is built on a time-tested, reliable concept — trading breakouts from tight price ranges. This is one of the oldest and most consistently effective principles in trading, used by professionals for decades. Unlike many Expert Advisors you’ll find on MQL5 that show perfect backtests but fail in live trading, this EA was not curve-fitted to produce idealize
Turnaround Tuesday MT5 EA
Arjan Hazewinkel
Experts
Turnaround Tuesday EA – Ride the Weekly Reversal with Confidence! Take your trading to the next level with the Turnaround Tuesday EA , a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on one of the most time-tested price action patterns in the forex market – the Turnaround Tuesday . What is Turnaround Tuesday? This strategy is based on the historical tendency of certain forex pairs to reverse their direction early in the week – typically on Tuesday – after strong Monday mo
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