Index Cyborg Pro

Introducing Index Cyborg Pro: The Ultimate Index Trading Solution for MQL5

Take control of index trading with Index Cyborg Pro, a highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) built specifically for indices on MQL5. Designed for traders at every level, Index Cyborg Pro offers both simplicity and depth, making it perfect for beginners while delivering the advanced tools experienced traders need to refine and execute powerful strategies.

Index Cyborg Pro provides an impressive range of customizable settings that allow you to control every aspect of your trading strategy—no matter the market conditions. From flexible trade scheduling to dynamic risk management, trailing options, and trend-based filters, this EA is your complete toolset for navigating the fast-paced world of index trading.

Why Choose Index Cyborg Pro?

With Index Cyborg Pro, you get an EA built to capitalize on market opportunities while adapting to your unique style. Customize your settings to match your preferred level of risk and trading goals, and let the EA handle the complex operations in real-time.

Index Cyborg Pro settings:

Basic Settings

  • Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier to differentiate EA trades from manual trades.
  • Max Spread Filter: Set your maximum acceptable spread to avoid trading in high-cost environments.
  • Allow Buy Trades / Allow Sell Trades: Fully customizable trade direction options to refine your market positions.
  • Allow Sells on Monday: Gain control over Monday trades, allowing you to opt out of early-week market volatility.
  • Create Pendings on New Bar: Control entry timing by placing pending orders on each new bar for accurate, well-timed executions.
  • Points Buffer for Pending Order: Define a points buffer, giving pending orders a strategic edge to reduce false entries in volatile conditions.

Risk Management Settings
Adapt to changing markets with flexible risk options:

  • Lot Size: Choose your preferred lot size for each trade.
  • Auto Lot: Automatically calculate lot sizes based on account balance, making risk management intuitive.
  • Risk Percent: Define a risk percentage to maintain consistent exposure across trades.
  • Stoploss in Points / Take Profit in Points: Tailor your risk-reward ratio by setting specific stoploss and take-profit points.
  • Max Losses per Day: Protect your capital by setting a daily loss limit that will halt trading once reached.

Trading Day Settings
Customize the days Index Cyborg Pro trades to align with your preferred schedule:

  • Trade Monday to Friday: Enable or disable trading on each weekday.
  • Disable Last Day of the Month: Avoid trading on the month’s final day to sidestep end-of-month volatility.

Trading Time Settings
Define your trading hours with precision:

  • Start Hour & Start Minute: Choose the exact time to begin trading, ensuring you capture optimal trading windows.
  • Stop Hour & Stop Minute: Set a specific end time for trading, so the EA doesn’t open trades outside your desired timeframe.

Trailing Settings
Lock in profits with configurable trailing stops:

  • Trailing Start in Points: Specify the distance in points where the trailing stop begins, securing profits once a trade moves favorably.
  • Trailing Step in Points: Adjust trailing increments to capture maximum gains while guarding against market reversals.

Recovery Settings
Recover from losses efficiently with smart, configurable recovery tools:

  • Multiplier: Increase position sizes to recover more quickly after a loss.
  • Recovery Trades Amount: Control the number of recovery trades to keep your risk in check.
  • Recovery Action After X Amount: Trigger recovery actions after a specific loss amount, providing structure to your recovery efforts.

Trend Settings
Align with market trends to maximize your winning trades:

  • Supertrend Timeframe: Select the timeframe for Supertrend analysis, tailored to your market approach.
  • Supertrend Period & Multiplier: Customize Supertrend settings to filter entries based on trend, helping you enter trades in alignment with market direction.

Built-In Flexibility for Every Trader Index Cyborg Pro is designed to adapt to your strategy, allowing for conservative or aggressive settings as you see fit. You can adjust each feature to tailor your trades, making it a powerful solution for both high-frequency traders and those with a more cautious approach.

Take Control of Index Trading with Index Cyborg Pro Today! Master index trading like never before with Index Cyborg Pro. Start trading smarter, with confidence in every trade, and unleash the power of a truly customizable EA that brings precision and adaptability to your trading experience.


 Important Note: While Index Cyborg Pro is crafted for superior performance, past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Each trade involves risk, and we encourage thoughtful customization based on your risk tolerance.

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5 (3)
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Experts
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