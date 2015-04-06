Perseverance MT4





Perseverance. It is an Ea that seeks the best window of opportunity to enter the market.





If the entry is wrong, the system exits by stop lost.





If the entry is correct, once the point of no return is exceeded, an aggressive follow-up system begins.



Can used this EA whit 500$ in your account Perseverance IS IDEAL FOR SMALL ACCOUNTS Perseverance IS ONLY AN OPEN OPERATION. Perseverance IS VERY LOW RISK OF MARGIN CALL

You can download the demo and test it yourself.



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most. The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend. Each trade has a fixed StopLoss The system does not use risky strategies such as Grid or martingale. No more than one trade can be executed for each currency pair. The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!

The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market

Input parameters:

Magic Number: One different number for pair.

SL: Fixed Stop loss.

TP: Fixed Take Profit.

Autolot : Acived autolot for risk account.

Size: Size of the no trading zone.

Manual lot: Fixet Lot if autolot is false.

Risk: Lot for Risk Account if autolot is true.

Hour Init: Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session

Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker

Trailing Stop: Init of trailing







------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal -------- I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

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