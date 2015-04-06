Perseverance MT4


Perseverance. It is an Ea that seeks the best window of opportunity to enter the market.
If the entry is wrong, the system exits by stop lost.
If the entry is correct, once the point of no return is exceeded, an aggressive follow-up system begins.


                • Can used this EA whit 500$ in your account

    Perseverance   IS IDEAL FOR SMALL ACCOUNTS

    Perseverance  IS ONLY AN OPEN OPERATION.

    Perseverance  IS VERY LOW RISK OF MARGIN CALL


    You can download the demo and test it yourself.

    • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
      • "Safety first" approach in development.
        • Stress-tests on historical data.
          • Fully automatic.
            • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
              • Fast VPS a most.
                • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
                  • Each trade has a fixed StopLoss
                    • The system does not use risky strategies such as Grid or martingale. No more than one trade can be executed for each currency pair.
                      • The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!
                      • The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market


                      Input parameters:

                      Magic Number:One different number for pair.

                      SL:Fixed Stop loss.

                      TP: Fixed Take Profit.

                      Autolot: Acived autolot for risk account.

                      Size: Size of the no trading zone.

                      Manual lot:Fixet Lot if autolot is false.

                      Risk:Lot for Risk Account if autolot is true.

                      Hour Init:Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session

                      Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker

                      Trailing Stop:Init of trailing



                      ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market.                       Sales at another site is illegal --------

                      I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

                      I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

                       Try the demo now!








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                      Golden Moon Scalper
                      Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
                      2.8 (5)
                      Experts
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                      Achmad Fathoni
                      5 (2)
                      Experts
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                      Quantum Nexus MT4
                      Farell Edson Mazarin
                      Experts
                      Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
                      Neuralis Cortoid Gold
                      Olivier Nomblot
                      Experts
                      NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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                      Profalgo Limited
                      5 (4)
                      Experts
                      NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
                      Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
                      Ken Rmah
                      Experts
                      Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Curiosity 1 box break It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 1 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 1 box break  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms d
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Curiosity 4 Trend Colors EA
                      Marta Gonzalez
                      Experts
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Marta Gonzalez
                      Experts
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                      2.33 (3)
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                      Curiosity 11 The Candle Signal
                      Marta Gonzalez
                      Experts
                      Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.  Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.   Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  cu
                      Mars 12 The Pullback Signal
                      Marta Gonzalez
                      Indicators
                      Mars 12   is a  Pullback  indicator is a powerful indicator of Pullback trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal.
                      Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
                      Marta Gonzalez
                      Experts
                      Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
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                      Marta Gonzalez
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                      Mars 13  is a Break   indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For
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                      Marta Gonzalez
                      5 (1)
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