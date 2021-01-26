Hawk EA

5

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You can see my other products here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller


Hawk EA grows your account with speed of a hawk!

This EA uses 5 built-in strategies that makes it really powerful.

"No" martingale, "No" hedge, "No" scalping, "No" grid, "No" arbitrage.

It is designed for EURUSD H1 and opens enough trades that you don't need to use it on other charts.

Being profitable for 20 years (since 2000 to 2020) shows that it isn't based on strategies that will lose after a while.

Spread of lower than 10 points is recommended for maximum profit.


EA Parameters

  • Max Open Trades - You can choose how many open trades are allowed simultaneously.
  • Maximum Spread - Maximum number of points as spread. If spread is higher, no trade will open.

Money Management:

  • Fixed Lot Size - Orders will have fixed defined lot size.
  • Lots Per 1000$ - If you set it to 0.03, this means when your balance is 1000 it will open 0.03 lot trades. So when balance is 2000$ it will open 0.06 lot trades.
  • Auto Lot Size - This option is for when you have stoploss. The EA uses stoploss distance to define lot size, and you'll lose maximum X% of balance.
  1. Minimum Auto Lot Size - When calculating lot size, EA will not calculate lot size lower than this value.
  2. Maximum Auto Lot Size - When calculating lot size, EA will not calculate lot size higher than this value.

    SL/TP/Exit Settings:

    • Auto Exit Trades - Trades will exit based on built-in strategy, so you don't need SL/TP necessarily.
    • StopLoss - Distance of SL from entry price in points, 0 means stoploss is disabled.
    • TakeProfit- Distance of TP from entry price in points, 0 means takeprofit is disabled.

    BE Settings:

    • When breakeven is enabled, EA will move stoploss to entry price if trade is X points in profit.

    Trailing Settings:

    • When trailing stop is enabled, after trade is X points in profit (trailing start value) then SL will keep moving Y points behind price (trailing stop value).


    Reviews 4
    Shumini8 请添加微信
    1629
    Shumini8 请添加微信 2022.09.26 11:31 
     

    I tested it and bought it today, which is very good,

    voda007
    972
    voda007 2022.08.28 17:26 
     

    VERY good ea very stable profits

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    Shumini8 请添加微信
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    Shumini8 请添加微信 2022.09.26 11:31 
     

    I tested it and bought it today, which is very good,

    voda007
    972
    voda007 2022.08.28 17:26 
     

    VERY good ea very stable profits

    Ehsan Jigal
    48
    Ehsan Jigal 2021.02.23 13:35 
     

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    Majid Ebrahimi
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    Majid Ebrahimi 2021.02.23 13:21 
     

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