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Grid Wizard EA has 4 built-in strategies that are really powerful.

This EA is a winner EA.

It can work on every symbol and timeframe, preferably H1.



Tests show it was profitable since 2010.





Entry Mode:



Both Directions, Same Basket - This strategy opens buy and sell trades at the same time, they are closed together.



Both Directions, Separate Baskets - This strategy opens buy and sell trades at the same time, but they are two separate baskets that are managed separately.

One Direction, Reversal - This strategy opens only a buy or sell basket based on reversal method.



One Direction, Trend- This strategy opens only a buy or sell basket based on trend method.



First Lot Settings:

Fixed Lot Size - Orders will have fixed defined lot size.

Lots Per 100,000$ - If you set it to 0.1, this means when your balance is 100,000 it will open 0.1 lot trades. So when balance is 10,000$ it will open 0.01 lot trades.



Level Settings: