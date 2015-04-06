Grid Wizard EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
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Grid Wizard EA has 4 built-in strategies that are really powerful.
This EA is a winner EA.
It can work on every symbol and timeframe, preferably H1.
Tests show it was profitable since 2010.
Entry Mode:
- Both Directions, Same Basket - This strategy opens buy and sell trades at the same time, they are closed together.
- Both Directions, Separate Baskets - This strategy opens buy and sell trades at the same time, but they are two separate baskets that are managed separately.
- One Direction, Reversal - This strategy opens only a buy or sell basket based on reversal method.
- One Direction, Trend- This strategy opens only a buy or sell basket based on trend method.
First Lot Settings:
- Fixed Lot Size - Orders will have fixed defined lot size.
- Lots Per 100,000$ - If you set it to 0.1, this means when your balance is 100,000 it will open 0.1 lot trades. So when balance is 10,000$ it will open 0.01 lot trades.
Level Settings:
- Maximum Levels - You can define maximum number of grids you want to trade, enter 0 for unlimited.
- Levels Distance - This determines the distance between grids.
- TP Distance - You can define take profit distance too.
- Exit on Previous Level - as a last resort, EA can close the basket when price reaches previously opened trade level.