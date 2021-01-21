Winshots ADX Trend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 18 March 2024
- Activations: 5
I would rate 5 stars but it has issues that need to be fixed, such as it spamming a pop alert for the same currency pair 5 or 6 times in less than 1min.it also constantly has repetitive notifications every second, as I close the pop-up notifications and then a few seconds later it appears again.it needs a time delay in minutes between sending each notification.
Can you add push notifications?
for the time being, I would not recommend this indicator for $30
4/12/20 Issues where addressed by developer so I update my rating to 5 stars
the only 1 request I have left it to be able to choose which time frames need to all align to get an alert. for example I want to get an alerts when M30 H1 H4 D1 all line up
I will update my review if he fixes these issues
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Allow the use of cookies to log in to the MQL5.com website.
Please enable the necessary setting in your browser, otherwise you will not be able to log in.
I would rate 5 stars but it has issues that need to be fixed, such as it spamming a pop alert for the same currency pair 5 or 6 times in less than 1min.it also constantly has repetitive notifications every second, as I close the pop-up notifications and then a few seconds later it appears again.it needs a time delay in minutes between sending each notification.
Can you add push notifications?
for the time being, I would not recommend this indicator for $30
4/12/20 Issues where addressed by developer so I update my rating to 5 stars
the only 1 request I have left it to be able to choose which time frames need to all align to get an alert. for example I want to get an alerts when M30 H1 H4 D1 all line up
I will update my review if he fixes these issues