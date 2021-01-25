Winshots ADX Trend Scanner

Trading in the direction of a strong trend reduces risk and increases profit potential. In general the average directional index (ADX) is used to determine when the price is trending strongly. In many cases, it is the ultimate trend indicator! After all, the trend may be your friend, but it sure helps to know who your friends are. 

ADX is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. The default setting is 14 bars, although other time periods can be used.  ADX can be used on any trading instrument such as forex pairs, stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, futures and crypto.

ADX is plotted as a single line with values ranging from a low of zero to a high of 100. ADX is non-directional; it registers trend strength whether price is trending up or down.  The standard ADX indicator is usually plotted in the same window as the two directional movement indicator (DMI) lines, from which ADX is derived.

However when you use the standard ADX indicator it can get a little confusing with all the lines zigzagging and criss-crossing. Not only that, when you switch between different instruments and different time frames the ADX lines could be crossing in the opposite directions confusing you even more!

Winshots ADX Trend Scanner indicator takes care of this problem. In one simple view you can quickly determine the state of ADX trend on all time frames, on many different FX currency pairs!!!  Yes you read that correctly.  No more clicking through different time frames of different Forex pairs looking at ADX lines criss-crossing every which way like hot spaghetti. In addition to showing you exactly what the trend is on every FX pair and every time frame the Winshots ADX Trend Scanner indicator also highlights the FX pair that is strongly trending on ALL time frames.  This additional feature allows you to quickly determine if there is a strong momentum in the market and if it's worth trading during your chosen time.


In version 1.3 I've added new exciting features! The main study used is still ADX but I used the same concept to also add RSI, MACD, Stochastic and CCI (in 1.4 latest) studies to the scan. In addition, there is a new timer function that allows you to automatically cycle the studies used, which automatically enhances the trader's knowledge about the current instrument on the chart. Furthermore, the instruments loaded into the scanner are loaded from the Market Watch window instead of being hardcoded. This may be CPU intensive so it is recommended that you only add a few instruments initially to the Market Watch to see how your computer will behave. If your computer is relatively new this should not be a problem. Enjoy having a clear view of the markets you trade! :-)


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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Winshots Massive FX Profits
Pawel Michalowski
5 (1)
Indicators
Stop searching for and trying new indicators! Get Winshots Massive FX Profits indicator and set yourself apart from the crowd.  Years of trading experience led us to the building of this all in one indicator! Trade like the pro with Winshots Massive FX Profits! This indicator uses the following methodologies to help you become a more consistent profitable trader: - MARKET VOLUME PROFILE - DAILY CANDLE OUTLINE  - ATR LEVELS - DAILY PIVOTS LEVELS - PRICE CYCLES ANALYSIS What is VOLUME PROFILE?
Winshots QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
The Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is a technical analysis tool developed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It is designed to help traders identify potential trend reversals and to determine the strength of a current trend. The QQE indicator is calculated based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average (MA) indicators. The RSI is used to determine the momentum of price movements, while the MA is used to smooth out the price data and identify trends.
Winshots Pivot Levels
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
What is a Pivot? A pivot is a significant price level known in advance which traders view as important and may make trading decisions around that level. As a technical indicator, a pivot price is similar to a resistance or support level. If the pivot level is exceeded, the price is expected to continue in that direction. Or the price could reverse at or near that level. What does a Pivot Tell You? There are pivots and pivot points. These terms may mean different things to different people.
Winshots 3 multi timeframe MAs
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
Purpose: The function of this indicator is to draw 3 moving averages (MA's) lines on the main MT4 price chart.   The MA's are from 3 different timeframes specified by the user independent of the chart that is currently displayed. When you toggle your chart view through different time frames, the 3 MA's will continue to display the MA lines for the time frames specified in the properties. Example: The default settings map out three 50 bars MA's for H4, D1 and W1 time frames. During intraday tradi
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Winshots Color PSAR
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
The parabolic stop and reverse (PSAR) indicator was developed by J. Welles Wilder, Jr. as a tool to find price reversals which can be utilized as stop-loss levels as well as trade triggers. The notable difference about the PSAR indicator is the utilization of time decay. The PSAR indicator forms a parabola composed of small dots that are either above or below the trading price. When the parabola is below the stock price, it acts as a   support   and trail-stop area, while indicating bullish up t
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Winshots ADX Trend
Pawel Michalowski
5 (1)
Indicators
Trading in the direction of a strong trend reduces risk and increases profit potential. In general the average directional index (ADX) is used to determine when the price is trending strongly. In many cases, it is the ultimate trend indicator! After all, the trend may be your friend, but it sure helps to know who your friends are.  ADX is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. The default setting is
Winshots Trade Assistant EA
Pawel Michalowski
Experts
Winshots Trade Assistant EA decides when to take the the first trade based on the H1 time frame and the Stochastic indicator.  It is there to assist you in deciding in which direction you should trade as well as managing all the trades you open on the same chart (it's very useful in scalping on lower time frames).  The first trade will always be 1 micro lot, and decision always based on the H1 time frame.  Then your job is to open further trades in the same direction as top ups MANUALLY. However
Winshots ICT Silver Bullet SMC System
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
This indicator will help you identify the key zones needed for The Silver Bullet Strategy which are:  The three time-windows the ICT mentioned in the strategy Window 1: 3 AM and 4 AM New York time Window 2: 10 AM and 11 AM New York Time Window 3: 2 PM to 3 PM New York Time Bullish and bearish supply and demand zones which will help you identify FVG inside those time windows T he previous day's high and low, draw on liquidity The indicator does not plot the FVGs to avoid cluttering the chart  Exi
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getcashgod
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getcashgod 2023.04.27 05:39 
 

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Pawel Michalowski
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Reply from developer Pawel Michalowski 2023.04.28 00:09
Thank you for your kind words! Rest assured I still use both myself every day for day trading and whenever there is a fix or a new feature idea I will make sure to update it here as well :-)
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