Vik Two plus - two strategies in one EA. Overclocking - (aggressive), or calm trading. It's simple. Trading is carried out by pending orders, which are placed, at a specified time, at a distance from the close of the daily candle. Distance is measured by the ATR indicator. And also the direction of the previous daily candle can be used as a filter. And in addition there is * Martin * - by ATR, for averaging positions. There is no Stop Loss, since the Expert is calculated only to make a profit. Take Profit is not set, but profit fixing is set in the deposit currency. And one more important function is transfer at no loss.













Currency pair GBPUSD TF-M15, but considering that the EA uses ATR, it will trade almost all.





For overclocking, optimize and use TS1 or TS1 + TS2 or TS1 + TS2 + Martin.





For quiet trading, I recommend TS2, or optimize TS2 + Martin. With default settings, it works on almost any instrument, only you can tweak it - MinProfit.





Input parameters





FixLot - fixed lot size.

StopLot - lot limit.

MinProfit - the minimum profit to close all orders.

UseDClose - enable / disable the filter - the direction of the previous daily candle.

UseVxod_TS1 - enable / disable - trading strategy 1 (buystop, sellstop).

CoefATR_TS1 - ATR coefficient (distance from the close of the day) for placing orders (buystop, sellstop).

UseVxod_TS2 - enable / disable - trading strategy 2 (buylimit, selllimit).

CoefATR_TS2 - ATR coefficient (distance from day close) for placing orders (buylimit, selllimit).

UseBezubitok - enable / disable - no loss.

ShagBE - a step of transferring to no loss.

UseMartin - enable / disable Martin.

CoefATR_M - ATR grid step for Martin.

MuitiLots is a lot multiplier for Martin.

UseSetka_TP - enable / disable setting TP in points for Martin.

Setka_TP - size of TP in points for Martin.

Slippage is a slippage filter.

Magic - magic number for orders.

Color_info - the color of the info panel.

