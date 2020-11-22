Vik Two plus
- Experts
- Ivan Kopchuk
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 22 November 2020
- Activations: 5
Vik Two plus - two strategies in one EA. Overclocking - (aggressive), or calm trading. It's simple. Trading is carried out by pending orders, which are placed, at a specified time, at a distance from the close of the daily candle. Distance is measured by the ATR indicator. And also the direction of the previous daily candle can be used as a filter. And in addition there is * Martin * - by ATR, for averaging positions. There is no Stop Loss, since the Expert is calculated only to make a profit. Take Profit is not set, but profit fixing is set in the deposit currency. And one more important function is transfer at no loss.
The working time period is up to M15. I post the sets in * Discussions *
I recommend a broker.
Currency pair GBPUSD TF-M15, but considering that the EA uses ATR, it will trade almost all.
For overclocking, optimize and use TS1 or TS1 + TS2 or TS1 + TS2 + Martin.
For quiet trading, I recommend TS2, or optimize TS2 + Martin. With default settings, it works on almost any instrument, only you can tweak it - MinProfit.
Input parameters
FixLot - fixed lot size.
StopLot - lot limit.
MinProfit - the minimum profit to close all orders.
UseDClose - enable / disable the filter - the direction of the previous daily candle.
UseVxod_TS1 - enable / disable - trading strategy 1 (buystop, sellstop).
CoefATR_TS1 - ATR coefficient (distance from the close of the day) for placing orders (buystop, sellstop).
UseVxod_TS2 - enable / disable - trading strategy 2 (buylimit, selllimit).
CoefATR_TS2 - ATR coefficient (distance from day close) for placing orders (buylimit, selllimit).
UseBezubitok - enable / disable - no loss.
ShagBE - a step of transferring to no loss.
UseMartin - enable / disable Martin.
CoefATR_M - ATR grid step for Martin.
MuitiLots is a lot multiplier for Martin.
UseSetka_TP - enable / disable setting TP in points for Martin.
Setka_TP - size of TP in points for Martin.
Slippage is a slippage filter.
Magic - magic number for orders.
Color_info - the color of the info panel.
I would be grateful for your positive feedback and ratings - it inspires me to further improve the strategies of my advisors.