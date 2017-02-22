Hammering Lite
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
- Activations: 20
This version of the Hammering Expert Advisor has no multicurrency trading.
Settings:
- Period_Indicators - averaging period for calculating the trading signals indicator
- Filter_Indicators - indicator filter setting
- Method_Indicators - indicator averaging method
- Applied_Indicators - applied indicator price
- TimeFrame_Indicators - chart period for the indicator
- StopLoss_Percent - loss level, %. The value is set with a minus "-" sign, for example, -33
- Trailing_Start - initial trailing level
- TrailingStop - fixed trailing size
- TrailingStep - trailing step
- MagicNumber - magic order number
- Lots - fixed volume size. If 0, money management is enabled
- Risk - risk % when calculating a deal volume. It works if Lots=0
- Coefficient_LOT_LOCK - multiplying ratio for lots of a locking position
- Pips_LOCK - distance for opening a locking position, in points
- Level_Order - distance from the current price to the averaging order placement price, in points
- Pips_AW - distance for opening an averaging order, in points
- Coefficient_LOT_AW - averaging order lot multiplier
- Recoil - signal distance for averaging orders, in points
- Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage
- Info - enable/disable the info table
- color_text - text color
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