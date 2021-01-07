New features, flexible settings, quick optimization and only important functions. And also the time filter makes it possible to use the robot for scalping on any time frames. Optimize for your trading style. If you put the robot on different pairs and on several time frames, you get an excellent trading portfolio, but most importantly, do not forget to change the magician (Magic).





Important: before using the adviser, download and install the set files that I post in the "Discussions". Each pair has a separate set.





VIK Trand Impuls Pro is a trend advisor. The analysis structure includes:





· Trend





Impulse





Rollback





Filter





· Entrance





Features:





Exact market entry by strategy.

Slippage filter.

Support for four and five characters.

Minimum deposit.

Lot calculation as a percentage of the deposit, taking into account the stop.

Time filter for trading.

No loss.

Safe.

Trawl.

Input parameters :





Risk_to_Procent - risk as a percentage of the deposit, taking into account the stop.

Impuls - impulse (I recommend optimization from 0.0001 to 0.02).

Otkat - rollback (I recommend with optimization from 5 to 120).

UseTrand - enable / disable trend definitions by the MA indicator.

TFma - MA trend timeframe.

MAperiod - period of MA.

UseTimeFilter - enable / disable the time filter for trading.

StartHour - start a trade.

StopHour - stop trading.

UseMOMFilter - enable / disable the Momentum filter.

MOMPeriod - Momentum period.

TakeProfit - profit in points.

StopLoss - stop in points.

UseBezubitok - enable / disable without loss.

ShagBE is a step without loss.

UseSafe - enable / disable the safe.

ShagSafe is a safe step.

CloseProc - closing lots as a percentage.

UseTrailing - enable / disable position tracking.

Slippage - a slippage filter.

Magic - magic number for orders.

I would be grateful for your positive feedback and ratings - this inspires me to further improve the strategies of my advisers.