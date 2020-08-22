Retracement Hunter

This Indicator based on powerfull daily levels . support and resistance, Buy / Sell entries which is more based on low risk and high reward and winning ratio, Enter trade when you get popup alert , book profit on target1, target 2, target3 levels, most of the trending days it will hit target3, but its always safe to book partial at target1 or target2





Buy best entry when rule 1) look for Buy 2) Emas aligned less than 0.25 3) Main Ema aligned Buy , it will alert when all this condition met, Risky entries without Rule 2

Sell best entry when rule 1) look for Sell 2) Emas aligned less than 0.25 3) Main Ema aligned Sell , it will alert when all this condition met, Risky entries without Rule 2





Stop loss ---> Exit trade when it shows "Exit" text below 3 rules

Note : Should be used only in chart Time Frame less than 1 Hour





send your feedback and feature you want to add in comment section..