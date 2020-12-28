Smoothing Oscillator MT4

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

The idea of ​​this indicator is to smooth and limit the aggressiveness of the previous indicator, it has less power in terms of pullback points but has more power to detect trends and consolidations

This indicator is a smoothed version of the Super Oscillator MT4 that you can download at this link https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/59070

Smoothing Oscillator , is a powerful indicator that vibrates along with the market, resulting in a very useful tool to improve and decide your trading.

In a versatile indicator that in a single graph shows us information about four different aspects of the market.

1) 4 operational zones. The indicator divides the screen into 4 zones that allows us to properly assess the moment of the market.

a) Pullback Buy Trend. If the indicator is above 75, it enters an area where the uptrend is running out and the most probable is that a pullback will start. This shows us an area to operate in the form of scalping by initiating a sell operation on an uptrend.

b) BUY TREND. If the indicator is between 0 and 75, we are in an uptrend, as it approaches 75 this trend shows signs of exhaustion.

c) SELL TREND. If the indicator is between 0 and 25, we are in a downtrend, as it approaches 25 this trend shows signs of exhaustion.

d) Pullback Sell Trend. If the indicator is below 25, it enters an area where the downtrend is running out and a pullback is most likely to begin. This shows us an area to operate in the form of scalping initiating a buy operation on a downtrend.









2) The indicator also marks two trend zones.

a) Above zero: the trend is upward.

b) Below zero: the trend is downward.





3) Visual Trading: This option allows us to see the market situation based on the shape and cleanliness of the wave.

a) In this mode we observe the cleanliness of the trend, if the wave displacement is clean and the trend is healthy and strong, if there is noise, the trend has no strength.

b) In this mode we observe the clearing of the trend, if the movement of the wave is clean and the trend is healthy and strong, if instead there is noise the trend has no strength.

c) If the market trend is not clear, we will observe noise in the wave and this marks a consolidation zone, allowing us to operate with a breakout strategy above and below the resistance support.





4) TRADING ZONAL. The indicator marks two areas that give us operational signals. For saclaping tradind in pullback format.

a) PULLBACK IN UPPER TREND: If the wave crosses or quickly approaches the 75 zone. We have a pullback signal due to exhaustion of the uptrend.

b) PULLBACK IN DOWN TREND: If the wave crosses or quickly approaches the 25 zone. We have a pullback signal due to exhaustion of the downtrend.





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