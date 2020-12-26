Super Oscillator MT5

Super Oscillator, is a powerful indicator that vibrates along with the market, resulting in a very useful tool to improve and decide your trading.


You can download the demo and test it yourself.


In a versatile indicator that in a single graph shows us information about four different aspects of the market 

 

1)  4 operational zones. The indicator divides the screen into 4 zones that allows us to properly assess the moment of the market.

a) Pullback Buy Trend. If the indicator is above 80, it enters an area where the uptrend is running out and the most probable is that a pullback will start. This shows us an area to operate in the form of scalping by initiating a sell operation on an uptrend.

b) BUY TREND. If the indicator is between 0 and 80, we are in an uptrend, as it approaches 80 this trend shows signs of exhaustion.

c) SELL TREND. If the indicator is between 0 and 20, we are in a downtrend, as it approaches 20 this trend shows signs of exhaustion.

d) Pullback Sell Trend. If the indicator is below 20, it enters an area where the downtrend is running out and a pullback is most likely to begin. This shows us an area to operate in the form of scalping initiating a buy operation on a downtrend.


2) The indicator also marks two trend zones.

a) Above zero: the trend is upward.

b) Below  zero: the trend is downward.


3) Visual Trading: This option allows us to see the market situation based on the shape and cleanliness of the wave.

a) In this mode we observe the cleanliness of the trend, if the wave displacement is clean and the trend is healthy and strong, if there is noise, the trend has no strength.

b) In this mode we observe the clearing of the trend, if the movement of the wave is clean and the trend is healthy and strong, if instead there is noise the trend has no strength.

c)  If the market trend is not clear, we will observe noise in the wave and this marks a consolidation zone, allowing us to operate with a breakout strategy above and below the resistance support.


4) TRADING ZONAL. The indicator marks two areas that give us operational signals. For saclaping tradind in pullback format.

a) PULLBACK IN UPPER TREND: If the wave crosses or quickly approaches the 80 zone. We have a pullback signal due to exhaustion of the uptrend.

b) PULLBACK IN DOWN TREND: If the wave crosses or quickly approaches the 20 zone. We have a pullback signal due to exhaustion of the downtrend.


------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now




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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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