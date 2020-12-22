Adn MT4 Indicator

DNA is an indicator that allows us to operate both in favor of a trend and a pullback. You can download the demo and test it yourself.







Trend trading is above zero and pullback trading is below zero.





The direction of the operation is marked by the color of the line.





If the line is green it corresponds to purchases.





If the line is red it corresponds to sales.

For example, if the green line is above zero and growing, we will have an uptrend operation. If the red line is above zero and growing we will have a downward trend. If the green line is below zero and turns to return to zero we are facing a sign of a pullback in the downtrend. If the red line is below zero and turns back to zero we are facing a pullback signal in the bullish trend.

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I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

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For any questions you can write me a message

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