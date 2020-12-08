Genetic Code MT4

Genetic Code, is an indicator that differentiates two types of market: the market in range and the market with volatility.





This indicator allows the trader to choose whether to use a range trade or a volatility trade. You can download the demo and test it yourself.





When observing the trace of the indicator it shows us narrow areas that correspond to market ranges.





These ranges always end with a volatility process, so you can work with two conditional pending orders.





When the two DNA strands separate and the distance between them increases, we are facing a process of increased volatility , this part depending on its reading of the market can be operated by trend, play a pullback at the end of the expansion or with a volatility hedging strategy. Principal Input:

ZOOM: Factor for select the sensitivity of the detection of the RANGE.



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