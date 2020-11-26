Blassik V2

4.67

 NEW OPTIMIZATION , LOWER DRAWDOWN UPDATE!
VERSION 3.5
(Real Profit, Real Trades, Real Signal)
After your purchase, drop me a PM.

Ever wonder why the popular selling scalpers with fixed Stoploss, that you bought, never makes money after a while, even though the backtest is great? 
Ever wonder why you dont make profit from the EA's that you used, after going through many of them? 
There is a reason for that. 

Hi, Im a Quant with 15++ years REAL trading experience. You can PM me any question about my EA. They are running for a long time and i provide fast support.
 

BLASSIK is a FULLY AUTOMATED, Trend Following Smart Grid System, using Artificial Intelligence to trade on the EURUSD pair. It specializes in systematic algorithm, using quantitative models derived from mathematical and statistical analysis, based on past data, to extrapolate and predict for future market behaviour.

Version 3 Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1003112 (Risk 1 Autolot Safe Mode)


One of my favorite personal system, trades like a real experienced trader, using averaging trades to secure a better average price. Using a clever concoction of Moving Average, RSI, Momentum Settings to trade correctly with the trend. Grid expands and contracts, based on Volatility filters. If the market has big candles, the TP and Grid size will be larger.

Works 10x better than Rigid fixed grids.

EA has been optimised for the recent years,(i dont optimise for longer periods because market behaviour evolves) 

BACKTEST SETTINGS (make sure u have 90% tick quality from history center, and use Every Tick Model) If 99% TDS, set gmt=2 dst uk, spread 1-3


Start Backtest from 2015.1.1 or 2020.1.1 to current day , with a $10,000 account with Autolot=true, RISK 0.3 , Lotsize = 0.01.
On recent years example 2019 or 2020, you can use Risk 1, it really depends on your level of risk you can handle.

Working timeframe is H1 (Hourly)

Recommended account balance: $3000 high risk / $6000 medium risk / $10,000 safe

EURUSD H1

(OFFICIAL EA ONLY SOLD IN MQL. ANY EA OUTSIDE OF MQL ARE FAKE, WONT WORK THE SAME, AND SOLD BY SCAMMERS, BEWARE)


Requirements:

  • 1:500 Good ECN broker

  • VPS is strongly recommended

Features:

  • Backtested with Tick Data Suite real 99% tickdata, variable spreads and slippage.

How to Install:

  • Click Buy on MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. Blassik will appear there. Click Install.

  • Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of EURUSD H1 

  • Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the EURUSD chart. Make sure Autotrading turned on, Smiley appears on top right corner of Chart.

  • Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal tab 

Settings:

  • Trade Comment- Comment for EA's orders

  • Magic Number - unique identifier for EA's orders

  • Buy/Sell Mode - Directional Option

  • Autolot - use automatic lot calculation if true

  • Risk - if set to 1 (0.03 lot per every $10,000, or 0.01 lot per $3000)

  • Lot – Manual Lotsize if Autolot is false (USE 0.01 lot)

  • Multiplier - Averaging coefficient

  • Enable Safe Mode– If True, EA trades during safer times.

  • HolidayShutdown - During Low liquidity perod of 15 Dec to 15 Jan

  • MaxDDSL - Enable Stoploss

  • MaxDDPercent – If example, set to 65%, EA will Stoploss after 65% of equity drawdown has been reached

  • Maxspread – spread limit, if over limit, no trade will open

  • MAStrategy – Enable Moving Average Filter for Trend Following Mode

  • MAPeriod - Moving Average Period

  • Smartcalculate – Calculation of smart TP

  • ATRTF – Timeframe of ATR calculation, Trend and volatility

  • ATRMult – ATR Multiplier for size of grid

  • Maxtrades – Maximum opened grid averaging trades

  • BreakevenTrade – After this level, basket will try close at breakeven

  • Breakeven Pips - Exits Grid after BreakevenTrade Level with 5pips

  • Shutdown - Shutdown EA from trading after current positions has closed

  • EmergencyCloseAll - Closes all open trades immediately







Reviews 13
bolade28
29
bolade28 2021.07.25 09:24 
 

Very profitable so far, started with an initial deposit of 3000GBP and within 3 months made a profit of approximately 1300.

paul2b
131
paul2b 2021.03.10 13:28 
 

March : Just bought Blassik, author very reactive, waiting for the results in demo account

22 of April : +6% on my account within the month. Very nice profits and quick answers from the author

cliff Choy
1164
cliff Choy 2021.03.05 09:34 
 

5 Star highly recomended, this EA always follow the trend

Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
Follow GOLD
Lucas Martinez Gomez
Experts
Introducing Follow GOLD EA , the innovative MQL4 expert advisor transforming trading with the prestigious XAUUSD pair. Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 5 years of trading experience. Follow GOLD EA utilizes a unique strategy where it follows the pair's trend, calculating the lot size based on a chosen risk percentage. This means that every time the EA executes a trade, the lot size is recalculated to contain the risk to protect the balance and achieve significant profits by
Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Elastic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.86 (7)
Experts
Elastic Grid MT4 is a multi-functional grid Expert Advisor, designed for full or partial automation of various ideas related to grid trading. The EA trades on any timeframe and symbol. It can also trade several symbols with any amount of decimal places. It does not interfere with manual trading and other EAs' operation or any indicators. It allows to adjust its settings on the fly, works only with its own orders displaying all necessary data on them when needed, and for some situations it can be
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Riders
Alexandr Nyukhin
5 (1)
Experts
Grid trading system using GunLines RSI, Bollinger Bands indicators, closing based on total profit with partial closing and hedging positions. Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1525221?source=Site +Profile+Seller Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Timeframe: M15 The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols If the broker uses a suffix (for example CAD.с), you should enter the suffix in the settings Settings  Fixed lot 0.01  Risk
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
Gold Pulse AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only   4 /10   copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT5 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify area
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
GridFollowWithMartingale
Milbert Cuevas Cale
Experts
Adaptive Recovery Trading System GridFollowWithMartingale  is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MT4 . It combines progressive trade scaling , dynamic risk control , and profit-locking logic to capture consistent returns in volatile markets. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions with a built-in recovery system and configurable trade direction. The algorithm has been optimized to limit exposure while maximizing daily profit potential. Key Featur
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
Mr Beast 3 EMA
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 EMA DISTANCE RECOMENTED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pa
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
Experts
General Description Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses a grid strategy with RSI indicator filtering. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes enhanced risk management features and improved signal filtering systems. Key Features 1. Trading Strategies RSI Strategy : Position opening when RSI reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels Fixed Points : Posit
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
Experts
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
More from author
Medusa X
Oon Kar Lee
5 (10)
Experts
MEDUSA X is a Revolutionary Momentum and Pullback Algorithm Expert Advisor, specializing on the low spread major pairs, GBPUSD. This EA trades frequently during the day if there's a valid signal. Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1681843 Extremely EASY-TO-USE, with TREND EMA, RSI, Volatility filters all highly optimized at the backend. Most of the time, the trades will TP 5pips with single entries. Like a experienced human trader, It utilizes additional Grid averaging trades (
Goldtron
Oon Kar Lee
5 (2)
Experts
GOLDTRON is a Trend Momentum Algorithm Expert Advisor, specializing on GOLD. It tries to only look for trades on safer periods of the day. Extremely SIMPLE & EASY-TO-USE, with settings optimized at the backend already. Just set to your desired Risk level and go! Most of the time, the trades will TP with 1 entry. Like a experienced human trader, It can utilize several grid averaging trades to gain a overall winning edge. BACKTEST SETTINGS (make sure u have 90-99% tick quality from history cent
Corsa
Oon Kar Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Hi, Im a Quant with 15++ years REAL trading experience. You can PM me any question about my EA. They are running for a long time and i provide fast support.   CORSA is a NIGHT SCALPER with Grid Recovery specializing on EURUSD, to produce phenomenal performance for its users by strictly adhering to years of mathematical and statistical methods. Based on my personal research on EURUSD, this EA was created from many months of data analysis & rigorous testing. Live Monitoring: https://www.mql5.co
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
Experts
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
Filter:
bolade28
29
bolade28 2021.07.25 09:24 
 

Very profitable so far, started with an initial deposit of 3000GBP and within 3 months made a profit of approximately 1300.

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2021.07.25 10:48
Great!
wolex42
121
wolex42 2021.04.20 19:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2021.07.26 12:16
Great!
jk15
575
jk15 2021.04.15 11:26 
 

Purchased and have been using on a real account. Contacted the seller to ask initial questions before purchasing and now have come back to the seller to ask for a refund as the description provided is untrue as to how the EA operates.

Do not like giving sellers a negative review but in this case had to as the EA being sold does not match the description and further does not operate as per the description. Also the seller is unable to explain their own EA when you ask them questions and responds defensively.

Red flag should have gone up with description saying "BLASSIK is a FULLY AUTOMATED, Trend Following Smart Grid System, using Artificial Intelligence to trade on the EURUSD pair. It specializes in systematic algorithm, using quantitative models derived from mathematical and statistical analysis, based on past data, to extrapolate and predict for future market behaviour"." What does this even mean??? Lot of words put together to make it sound like something professional has been built.

This is how the EA actual operates. Soon as you load the EA on the EURUSD chart, it opens a buy and sell pending order. No past data is taken into account. The trade that is executed is which way the market is moving at that point.

If it executes the trade and the market changes, it keeps opening never ending grid trades trying to close in profit. As can be seen on 14 April 2021, the seller has deposit $1,500 into the signal as good chance of blowing the account using its own EA so covering themselves so can keep signal operating and DD down. If a trade opens in the right direction and closes in profit. Two more pending orders are put in place for a buy and sell straight away. Really no strategy at all with this EA.

There is nothing smart grid about this. No AI being used. No using quantitative models derived from mathematical and statistical analysis.

You could say what they have built is how you determine which way the wind is blowing. Lick your finger and think the wind will continue in that direction. If the wind direction changes, just keep licking your finger and just hope it comes back. Of course no refund agreed to so waste as will not be using this EA again.

Hope this helps others before looking at buying this EA.

Update 21 April - sellers signal would have blew his account using the EA if extra $1500 not deposited in. Not showing a true representation of how EA works as keeps depositing funds to stop it blowing the signal.

Update 20 Nov 2021 - Normally I move on after my previous review however the seller response was aggressive and personal so best to have evidence to prove it. Refer to comment #44 as have provided a pic showing the sellers signal blowing up 3 times if the deposits of $2,800 were not made. This EA only gambles with your money. I found this out the first week of using hence my original review and contact with the seller to request a refund. If someone is aggressive and personal it normally means you are correct as do not want to admit it. The reviews on the EA look like movie reviews on IMDB - not genuine. But a movie only costs $10. This EA costs $399 and takes all your capital. I fell for it. Do not want others to. Review rating a BIG FAT ZERO.

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2021.06.18 10:34
I have many satisfied users of BLASSIK. I get frequent PMs of Blassik growing on their account, and they liked how it determined trend. Most traders that are familiar with grid, understand the use of grid trading. Most users went ahead to purchase my other EAs. Unfortunately, this user hasnt sent me his settings or screenshots of his trades via PM, likely the user didnt follow instructions and used higher lotsizes than recommended, thus suffering a high drawdown or blown account. About the EA
1. AI - Meaning the EA analyses the chart based on my indicators programmed into the code, determines the trend and trades by itself. If you think thats not AI, then trade the chart yourself. Then its manual human trading. 2. Quantitative, mathematical analysis = EA has been subjected to tests of past data since 2015, every tick, using Tick Data Suite with variable realistic slippages/spreads, to determine a robust winning edge/strategy, unlike MANY "popular scalpers" that looked good on backtest and fail on real trading. Go ahead and try those. 3. Trend analysis. It opens a pending buy or sell if trend is bull or bear, or it could be a sell stop or buy stop, if the market is flat & ranging. (likely you dont even know how to determine trend as a trader) 4. Smart Grid. The size of the grid varies, if the volatility is big, the grid will be further apart. 5. Regarding my signal, its my own discretion to deposit any amount I wish to, be it $1500 or $15,000. Besides, i was running it at high risk ratios, of 0.01 per $1500. where it is recommended to be 0.01 per $3000, so im just topping it up to where it shd be. SIGNAL is FINE now. Check it out.
paul2b
131
paul2b 2021.03.10 13:28 
 

March : Just bought Blassik, author very reactive, waiting for the results in demo account

22 of April : +6% on my account within the month. Very nice profits and quick answers from the author

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2021.07.26 12:16
Great!
cliff Choy
1164
cliff Choy 2021.03.05 09:34 
 

5 Star highly recomended, this EA always follow the trend

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2021.07.26 12:16
Great!
Leow Chun Hoe
712
Leow Chun Hoe 2021.03.03 03:04 
 

This is an amazing expert that can make you rich with steady but please ensure that follow the risk management then it will be fine. Thanks author for the good job.

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2021.07.26 12:16
Great!
negan
96
negan 2021.02.02 07:42 
 

Yet another amazing EA from this author! Low dd with steady profits unlike other EAS out there!

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2021.07.26 12:16
Great!
mewkung99
523
mewkung99 2021.01.12 03:49 
 

Generous profit with relatively low drawdown and nice service as well, will consider buying more of author's product after some withdraw.

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2021.01.12 04:10
Thanks for your review!
tickotacko
132
tickotacko 2020.12.09 05:43 
 

I’ve been following xx881 since doit. I couldn’t test his EA preMQL because I’m from the USA. I hopped on right away now that it’s released to the public. Made back the cost in 2 days! Keep up the good work!!

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2020.12.09 05:59
Thanks for the review! Now thats good profit!
Denis Sorokin
490
Denis Sorokin 2020.12.04 16:58 
 

Have tested before mql5 :-) Stable and smart. The author answers quickly and to the point. Recommend.

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2020.12.04 17:04
Thanks for your review. Hope u enjoy the EA
RALF ZIMMERER
177
RALF ZIMMERER 2020.12.01 20:02 
 

One of the Best EA at mql5 with low DD and high ROI! Trades match the signal. Author is very helpful! I recommend to everybody :)

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2020.12.04 17:05
Thanks for your review! All the best!
Nathan Arthur Woodcock
198
Nathan Arthur Woodcock 2020.12.01 05:30 
 

Very impressive and highly profitable so far, it always trade with the trend. Using all defaults on EU (0.01 per 3k).

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2020.12.04 17:05
Thanks for your review, lets BOOM! Headshot!
TREND
1705
TREND 2020.11.26 23:13 
 

Blassik is stable and profitable.

Oon Kar Lee
2462
Reply from developer Oon Kar Lee 2020.12.17 06:33
Thanks for the review!
Reply to review