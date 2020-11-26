Blassik V2

Hi, Im a Quant with 15++ years REAL trading experience. You can PM me any question about my EA. They are running for a long time and i provide fast support.

BLASSIK is a FULLY AUTOMATED, Trend Following Smart Grid System, using Artificial Intelligence to trade on the EURUSD pair. It specializes in systematic algorithm, using quantitative models derived from mathematical and statistical analysis, based on past data, to extrapolate and predict for future market behaviour.







One of my favorite personal system, trades like a real experienced trader, using averaging trades to secure a better average price. Using a clever concoction of Moving Average, RSI, Momentum Settings to trade correctly with the trend. Grid expands and contracts, based on Volatility filters. If the market has big candles, the TP and Grid size will be larger.



Works 10x better than Rigid fixed grids.



EA has been optimised for the recent years,(i dont optimise for longer periods because market behaviour evolves)

BACKTEST SETTINGS (make sure u have 90% tick quality from history center, and use Every Tick Model) If 99% TDS, set gmt=2 dst uk, spread 1-3

Start Backtest from 2015.1.1 or 2020.1.1 to current day , with a $10,000 account with Autolot=true, RISK 0.3 , Lotsize = 0.01.

On recent years example 2019 or 2020, you can use Risk 1, it really depends on your level of risk you can handle.



Working timeframe is H1 (Hourly) Recommended account balance: $3000 high risk / $6000 medium risk / $10,000 safe

EURUSD H1



(OFFICIAL EA ONLY SOLD IN MQL. ANY EA OUTSIDE OF MQL ARE FAKE, WONT WORK THE SAME, AND SOLD BY SCAMMERS, BEWARE)







Requirements:

1:500 Good ECN broker

VPS is strongly recommended

Features:

Backtested with Tick Data Suite real 99% tickdata, variable spreads and slippage.

How to Install:

Click Buy on MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. Blassik will appear there. Click Install.

Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of EURUSD H1





Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the EURUSD chart. Make sure Autotrading turned on, Smiley appears on top right corner of Chart.

Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal tab

Settings:

Trade Comment- Comment for EA's orders

Magic Number - unique identifier for EA's orders

Buy/Sell Mode - Directional Option





Autolot - use automatic lot calculation if true

Risk - if set to 1 (0.03 lot per every $10,000, or 0.01 lot per $3000)

Lot – Manual Lotsize if Autolot is false (USE 0.01 lot)



Multiplier - Averaging coefficient

Enable Safe Mode– If True, EA trades during safer times.



HolidayShutdown - During Low liquidity perod of 15 Dec to 15 Jan





MaxDDSL - Enable Stoploss



MaxDDPercent – If example, set to 65%, EA will Stoploss after 65% of equity drawdown has been reached

Maxspread – spread limit, if over limit, no trade will open

MAStrategy – Enable Moving Average Filter for Trend Following Mode

MAPeriod - Moving Average Period



Smartcalculate – Calculation of smart TP

ATRTF – Timeframe of ATR calculation, Trend and volatility

ATRMult – ATR Multiplier for size of grid



Maxtrades – Maximum opened grid averaging trades

BreakevenTrade – After this level, basket will try close at breakeven

Breakeven Pips - Exits Grid after BreakevenTrade Level with 5pips





Shutdown - Shutdown EA from trading after current positions has closed





EmergencyCloseAll - Closes all open trades immediately





