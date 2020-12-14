GOLDTRON is a Trend Momentum Algorithm Expert Advisor, specializing on GOLD. It tries to only look for trades on safer periods of the day.





Extremely SIMPLE & EASY-TO-USE, with settings optimized at the backend already. Just set to your desired Risk level and go!



Most of the time, the trades will TP with 1 entry. Like a experienced human trader, It can utilize several grid averaging trades to gain a overall winning edge.



BACKTEST SETTINGS (make sure u have 90-99% tick quality from history center, and use Every Tick Model) If 99% TDS, set gmt=2 dst uk, spread 10-15



Start Test from 2016.1.1 - 2020 on XAUUSD AutoMM=Enabled, Risk=2 on H1.





Working timeframe is H1 Minimum account balance: $3000, if using CENT account, $30.

Use Cent account with 1:500-2000 will be great.

Works on XAUUSD



Requirements:

1:500

VPS is strongly recommended

Features:

Backtested with Tick Data Suite real 99% tickdata, variable spreads and slippage.

Gains of average 7% per month on low risk setting. Doubles Account in approximately 12-15 months for Risk1.

The EA is stress free and very easy to setup and use.

How to Install:

Click Buy on MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. GOLDTRON will appear there. Click Install.

Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of XAUUSD.



Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the XAUUSD chart. Make sure Autotrading turned on, Smiley appears on top right corner of Chart.

Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal tab.

That's it! Wait for Profit!

Settings:

Trade Comment- Comment for EA's orders

Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA's orders

AutoMM - use automatic lot calculation if true





Risk – AutoLot calculation based on deposit

ManualLotsize– Manual Lotsize if AutoMM is false





MaxSlippage - slippage limit, if over limit, no trade will open





Takeprofit – TP





Stoploss – SL





Hi, Im a Quant with 15++ years REAL trading experience. You can PM me any question about my EA. They are running for a long time and i provide fast support.

